Akshay Kumar tells hilarious story about neighbour who had one advice for all problems: ‘Papita khao’

Akshay Kumar, along with his Prithviraj co-star Manushi Chhillar and director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of the period drama. During a fun chat with Kapil about fitness, Akshay shared a story about having a neighbour who only had one advice for all ailments. Also read: Kapil Sharma trolls Akshay Kumar for romancing Madhuri Dixit in 90s, Manushi Chillar and Kriti Sanon now

Sony shared a promo of the upcoming episode with the caption, “Iss weekend has haske aapki tension hogi gum, kyunki aapko hasaane aa rahe hain Team #Prithviraj ke kalakaar aflatoon! (This weekend you will be relieved of your tension because Prithviraj's funny actors are coming to make you laugh).”

The video shows Akshay saying in Hindi, “There is a neighbour who says just one thing no matter what happens. Bimar pad gaye? Papita khao. Wajan kam karna hai? Papita khao. Garmi hori hai? Papita khao. Thand hai? Papita khao. (If you are sick, want to lose weight, feeling hot or cold, just have a papaya). I learnt much later that he used to sell papayas in Lokhandwala market.”

A fan commented, “Akshay ke sath to majja hi aa jata hai (it's always fun with Akshay).” Another said, “Can't Wait For This Episode.” One more fan said, “@akshaykumar and @kapilsharma Combo Is Always Fun.”

Prithviraj, also stars Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt and will release in theatres on June 3. Talking about how much effort has gone into making the film, Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi told ANI, “Detailing was key to making a film like Prithviraj. For example, 500 different turbans were created for the film. All these were authentic replication of the kinds of turbans worn by kings, masses, and people of various professions at that time. We had an expert on turban styling on the set who would oversee the process of these turbans being worn by our actors. Over 50,000 costumes were handmade for the film by a costume designer who, along with his team, was specially flown in from Rajasthan to stay in Mumbai and make these costumes from scratch."

