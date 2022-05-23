Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kapil Sharma trolls Akshay Kumar for romancing Madhuri Dixit in 90s, Manushi Chillar and Kriti Sanon now
bollywood

Kapil Sharma trolls Akshay Kumar for romancing Madhuri Dixit in 90s, Manushi Chillar and Kriti Sanon now

  • Akshay Kumar recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of his film, Prithviraj, in which he co-stars with Manushi Chhillar.
Akshay Kumar recently completed 30 years at the movies.
Akshay Kumar recently completed 30 years at the movies.
Published on May 23, 2022 02:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Akshay Kumar, 54, will now be seen opposite former Miss World Manushi Chhillar, 25, in period drama, Prithviraj. Akshay recently visited the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for the film's promotions where host Kapil Sharma seemed to troll him about his co-stars. Also read: Akshay Kumar on North-South cinema and national language debate: 'This is how Britishers came and divided us'

A clip of the upcoming episode was shared on Reditt on Monday. It shows Kapil talking about how Akshay was romancing Madhuri Dixit and Ayesha Jhulka on screen when the comedian was in school. He said Akshay was romancing Bipasha Basu and Katrina Kaif on screen when Kapil was in college. Talking about his latest films in which he has been seen romancing Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and Manushi on screen, Kapil said, “Hum to bas inki heroines ke interview karne ke liye paida huye hain (We are born to just interview his heroines).”

A Reddit user refused to hold the male leads responsible for starring opposite younger actors. He wrote, “Chad. Nobody has stopped old actresses to star opposite young guys. It’s just that producers feel that it won’t be financially viable. It’s their job to convince the producer or put in their own money, which is something they won’t do because they themselves know that starring opposite a younger actor won’t work. Blame the audience, not the actors.” Another wrote, “Or blame nobody. If older actresses dont have the needed pull and not pair well on screen ... Who is to blame.”

Helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj revolves around legendary warrior king Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the titular role while Manushi plays Sanyogita. Akshay was earlier seen with Kiara in Laxmmi Bomb and with Kriti in Bachchhan Paandey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar kapil sharma the kapil sharma show prithviraj + 2 more
akshay kumar kapil sharma the kapil sharma show prithviraj + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out