Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Akshay Kumar wants to visit Kapil Sharma's show to insult him, comedian's comeback leaves him in splits
tv

Akshay Kumar wants to visit Kapil Sharma's show to insult him, comedian's comeback leaves him in splits

A new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show features Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma engaged in a banter. Check it out.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Kapil Sharma leaves Akshay Kumar in splits. 

In a new promo of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar joked that he wants to work more so that he could often visit The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor joked that the motive behind his frequent trips is to insult Kapil. 

The video, shared on Instagram, featured Kapil and Akshay engaged in a banter. Kapil joked that Akshay wants to do everything--save people in BellBottom, fly to Mars in Mission Mangal and even interview the Prime Minister. Akshay responded that he wants to work as much as possible so that he can frequently visit the comedy show. 

However, he then trolled Kapil by adding, “Mujhe baar baar aake teri besati karni hai (I want to keep visiting the show to insult you).” However, Kapil left Akshay and everyone in the studio in splits when he said, “Theek hai, thodi bahut besati se cheque ban raha hai toh kya jaata hai? (That's okay, if a little insult is going to give me a paycheque then there's not much to lose).” 

 

Besides their banter, the promo also featured Archana Puran Singh taking the judge's throne. The video revealed that the audiences are back in the studio however, they maintained social distancing. 

The Kapil Sharma Show was on a hiatus from the start of this year after Kapil said he wishes to take a break and spend time with his family. The comedian and his wife Ginni Chatrath had welcomed their second child, son Trishaan, in February this year. They were already parents to a daughter, Anayra. 

Also read: Pinch 2: Ananya Panday asks why she's called 'struggling didi', has message for haters filled with 'zeher'

Kapil announced that the show is returning and confirmed that it would feature his friends and comedians Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Bharti Singh. Although Sumona Chakravarti's return is yet to be addressed in promos or by Kapil himself, Archana recently confirmed that Sumona is still a part of the show but she will appear in a different avatar. 

The Kapil Sharma Show returns on August 21, and will air on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akshay kumar kapil sharma the kapil sharma show kapil sharma show

Related Stories

tv

'Sumona Chakravarti is in The Kapil Sharma Show but...': Archana Puran Singh ends mystery around Bhoori's return

UPDATED ON AUG 12, 2021 04:16 PM IST
tv

Step inside The Kapil Sharma Show's new set, with a '10-star store' and 'Hotel Chill Palace'. See pics

PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 10:55 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Big doggo’s way of welcoming tiny pup into family wins hearts. Watch

Karate kid enthusiastically recites student creed, old video goes viral again

Video shows cutest cat cuddles of snow leopard couple Jessie and Panja. Watch

Video of an up-close encounter with humpback whale in Australia wows people
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Subhadra Kumari Chauhan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP