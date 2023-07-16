All you need to know about Netflix's most watched relationship reality show in the US

Netflix is one of the most popular OTT platforms across the globe, and it caters to a huge number of reality TV viewers as well. The streaming platform has been doing great in the United States for a long time now.

Netflix is one of the most popular OTT platforms across the globe(REUTERS)

Netflix's dating game show "Too Hot to Handle" which is currently in its fifth season is the most watched relationship reality show in the USA, according to bolavip.com.

Netflix's dating game show "Too Hot to Handle" (Twitter)

The narrator of the show is Desiree Burch who is assisted by a virtual assistant named Lana. The reality show has been created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett. The first season of the show marked its debut on April 17, 2020 which had eight episodes.

Each season of the show begins with ten singles who meet and stay together on the shores of paradise where they must not engage in sexual intercourse with each other in order to win the grand prize. Even kissing among the contestants is forbidden. The idea behind the restrictions is to develop genuine connections between the contestants. Whenever a rule is broken, money is deducted from the contestant's prize.

The first episode of current season premiered on July 14, 2023.

