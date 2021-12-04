Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aly Goni shares glimpse of Jasmin Bhasin's new home, hints they are set to get married soon. See pic

As Aly Goni congratulated girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin on her new house, she said it was their home. He has also hinted that they will soon get married.
Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are going stronger together. 
Updated on Dec 04, 2021 09:37 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Aly Goni cheered for girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin as she bought a new house. He shared a glimpse of the place on Instagram and confessed that the two would soon tie the knot. 

Sharing the picture of them posing at Jasmin's new house, he wrote, "I am so so sooo proud of you (heart emoji) Congratulations on ur new house meri jaan I know how much you have worked hard for this."

Jasmin reacted in the comments section, “Our home." Aly's sister Ilham Goni wrote, “Allah har buri nazar se bachaaye (May God protect you from the evil eye).”

Many of their fans and friends also congratulated her on her new house. A fan asked, “Aly sir kab shaadi karay ho (Aly sir, when are you planning to get married)?” Another said, “Staring at this pic with a big smile.”

Aly Goni hinted he will soon marry Jasmin Bhasin. 

Meanwhile, Aly also tried out an Instagram filter that predicted his marriage. In his first attempt, Aly asked, “When will I get married?” Instagram came up with “never” as the answer. In his second attempt, which also had Jasmin sitting beside him, Aly asked the same question again. The answer was “in a few days” and the same flashed under Jasmin's name as well. Aly shared the video on Instagram Stories and captioned it “Soon” with smiling emojis and the Band Baaja Baarat song playing in the background. 

Jasmin and Aly had participated in Bigg Boss 14 where they made their relationship official. While Jasmin was a contestant from the beginning, Aly had joined as a wild card entry to support her. 

Also read: Jasmin Bhasin on marriage plans with Aly Goni: 'Abhi toh naya naya pyar hua hai'

Later, Jasmin had flown with Aly to his native place in Jammu for Ramadan and spent time with his family. The two often express their love for each other now. Aly has already said in an interview that Jasmin is the one for him.

