Amar Upadhyay reveals how Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi overtook KBC ratings after starting at ‘zero point something’

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi which aired on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008 still has a huge fan following. Actor Amar Upadhyay, who initially played the character of Mihir Virani in the show, has revealed that the cast still has a WhatsApp group. He said that if the show gets a sequel, it will be difficult to cast Smriti Irani, who is now the Union women and child development minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

The date that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered on was the same date that Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, went on air. Talking about the difference in the TRPs, Amar told Times Now, “When Amitabh Bachchan sir’s KBC released, it was bang on - fantastic TRPs. We were not even 1, we were zero point something and KBC opened to 6-7 TRP score straight. There was a huge gap and we thought we will never be able to cross that. We thought Bachchan sir's show will keep on growing and we will also go slightly ahead."

Amar said that the team used to go to Ekta's office every week to know the ratings. Soon, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi climbed to second place while KBC continued holding the top spot. He said that the TRP of the show skyrocketed after his character's death, and after some time, overtook KBC as well.

Amar also revealed that the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi team's Whatsapp group still exists and ‘almost 60-70 per cent of the people are there from the cast and the crew’.

When asked if there is a chance of a sequel, he said: "I have no idea if we will get back, who will be Tulsi because Smriti Irani is damn busy! She’s a minister, so I think it’ll be difficult to cast Tulsi. I don’t know if they’re making or not, or if Ekta Kapoor is thinking on the lines or not."

Apart from Amar and Smriti, the series also starred Dinesh Thakur, Sudha Shivpuri, Shakti Singh, Apara Mehta and Gauri Pradhan, among others.