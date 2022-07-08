Amar Upadhyay says today he would have not quit Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: I shouldn’t have been so greedy as an actor

Actor Amar Upadhyay has been in the industry for almost three decades. However, he feels he has “just started” his career. “Especially with films, I feel I’ve just begun,” says Upadhyay, who featured in director Anees Bazmee’s hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor rose to fame when he played Mihir Virani in the iconic show, Kyunki ... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. However, Upadhyay quit the show for films. Looking back, he recalls, “When I left Kyunki, it was a hard decision, because I was loaded with so much work. I had three movies in hand and was lead in six projects.”

The 45-year-old says that back then, he was a greedy artiste. “I shouldn’t have been so greedy as an actor. Today, I would have stuck to Kyunki and told them to wait,” he shares, as he goes on to reminisce about the years 2001 and 2002, which were extremely difficult for him.

“I didn’t sleep properly, which took a toll on my mind and body. I wasn’t able to give time to myself, forget family. Everyone was getting hassled, including my producers, since I couldn’t give them time for shoots. It was a big mess for dates. Some gave me an ultimatum and a few producers would have gone bankrupt if I left mid-way. I created a lot of mess concerning the dates,” the actor ends.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}