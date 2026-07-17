Amitabh Bachchan announces Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, brings new twist to the quiz show with ‘Sochna Padega’ theme

Kaun Banega Crorepati is ready to return with a fresh perspective for its 18th season. Hosted once again by Amitabh Bachchan, the quiz show will introduce a new theme, ‘Sochna Padega’, which puts the spotlight on thoughtful decision-making in an age where information is easily available. This season, KBC will celebrate the ability to think, understand and apply knowledge rather than simply knowing the right answers.

A new theme for a changing world

KBC 18 gets a new twist: Amitabh Bachchan returns as 'Sochna Padega' sets the stage for smarter gameplay,

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As information becomes easier to access than ever before, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 is putting the spotlight on something far more valuable — the ability to think. This season, the makers want to remind viewers that having information is one thing, but knowing how to understand it, connect the dots and make the right decisions is what truly matters.

Bringing this idea to life, the channel has unveiled three new promos featuring Amitabh Bachchan. Each film captures how the way people approach knowledge has changed over the years, while driving home the central message of this season: sometimes, the right answer begins with stopping to think.

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Amitabh Bachchan explains why contestants will have to think differently

{{^usCountry}} In the first promo, Amitabh Bachchan says, "Aaj-kal jawab jo haina woh har jagah milne lag gaya hain, aapke jeb main bhi. Nahi samjhe? Arey bhai sahab aapke phone pe. Isliye iss baar KBC mai humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai, jawab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega, uss jawab ke liye aapko sochna padega. Ji haan, Sochna Padega’. (Translation: These days, you can find answers everywhere—even right in your pocket. Don't get it? I mean, on your phone. That’s why, this time around on KBC, we’ve tried to change things up a bit: simply remembering the answer won't cut it anymore—you’ll actually have to think about it. Yes, you’ll have to think)." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the first promo, Amitabh Bachchan says, "Aaj-kal jawab jo haina woh har jagah milne lag gaya hain, aapke jeb main bhi. Nahi samjhe? Arey bhai sahab aapke phone pe. Isliye iss baar KBC mai humne kuch badalne ka prayatna kiya hai, jawab yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalega, uss jawab ke liye aapko sochna padega. Ji haan, Sochna Padega’. (Translation: These days, you can find answers everywhere—even right in your pocket. Don't get it? I mean, on your phone. That’s why, this time around on KBC, we’ve tried to change things up a bit: simply remembering the answer won't cut it anymore—you’ll actually have to think about it. Yes, you’ll have to think)." {{/usCountry}}

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The second promo stresses that textbook knowledge alone will not be enough this season. Amitabh Bachchan says, “Bhughol, Itihaas, aur Vigyaan inn sabka gyaan iss baar KBC mai kaafi nahi hoga. Kyunki, ab khel joh hai woh badal gaya hain. Kewal uttar yaad rakhne se kaam nahi chalne wala… ‘Sochna Padega,’... Ji haan (Translation: Knowledge of geography, history, and science won't be enough for KBC this time. Because the game has changed. Simply remembering the answers won't cut it... You’ll have to think... Yes, indeed).”

The third promo connects the show's new format with the rapidly evolving world of technology. Amitabh Bachchan says, "Dekhiye aaj AI ne duniya ko badal diya hain, aur yeh badlav joh haina rukne wala nahi hain. Joh kal tak namumkin lagta tha, woh aaj pal bhar main mumkin ho jata hain. Aur, yeh iss badalti huyi duniya mein hum sabko bhi badalna padega.. islye, KBC mein bhi humne kuch badalne ka prayatna ki hai, ab uttar dene se pehle aapko… Haan… ‘Sochna Padega’. (Translation: Look, AI has transformed the world today, and this change is unstoppable. What seemed impossible until yesterday is now becoming possible in an instant. And in this changing world, we too must adapt; that is why we have tried to make some changes to KBC as well—now, before answering, you will... yes... have to think)."

When and where to watch

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Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the new season begins on August 10 at 9 pm, with new episodes airing every Monday to Friday on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.