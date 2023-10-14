Amitabh Bachchan wants to become marriage counsellor on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 because of this reason

Amitabh Bachchan has requested his designation on the popular quiz game show Kaun Banega Crorepati to be changed to that of a marriage counsellor. He was talking to a contestant on KBC 15, when she shared her marital problems with him, and he then requested the channel to change his designation from that of a host. (Also read: Sony TV warns viewers against ‘fabricated’ Kaun Banega Crorepati clip)

Amitabh urges channel to change his designation

Amitabh Bachchan on KBC 15.

After Rachna answered a question correctly about a rose plant, Amitabh read out a line that his ‘Gyan Nath’ computer gave him. He said, "Life is like a rose - it offers you the joy of beauty and fragrance, but also the hurt that a thorn may give you." He then said that he respects women, who call themselves housewives.

The contestant then told Amitabh that her husband is a miser and does not spend money on any vacation with her. A visibly troubled Amitabh turned his chair away from her and said, "Ae! Sony walon! Humko anchor ka naam badal do, marriage counsellor bol do. Yahi ek jagah milti hai sabko jitna bhi dukh dard hai ghar ka woh aake udel dijiye… uska hum pura nidaan nikal denge (Listen, people from the channel! Change my name from the host to marriage counsellor. This is one place where everyone shares their marital problems, and all sorts of household problems… I will sort everything out)."

Amitabh's suggestion to the husband

Amitabh then suggested Rachna's husband to spend money and take her on some trips. Once, the husband claimed that she had just returned from a Europe trip, Rachna said it was sponsored by a bank and not her husband. Amitabh then explained how the husband must make romantic gestures that involve cards and flowers.

Amitabh's new films

Apart from KBC, Amitabh is now gearing up for the release of Tiger Shroff's upcoming action film Ganapath: A Hero Is Born. Amitabh also has Nag Ashwin's project, Kalki 2898 AD, in the pipeline. He will be seen alongside Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. It is scheduled to be released in January next year.

