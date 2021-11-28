Amitabh Bachchan pens rap song 'khelenge KBC, jaante nahin ABC', Siddhant Chaturvedi reacts in Gully Boy style

Amitabh Bachchan can transform into any character he is offered on screen but the 79-year-old holds several other talents in real life as well. He has now penned a rap song after filming a celebrity special episode with rapper Badshah for his quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 13.

Taking to Instagram, Amitabh shared a picture from the sets which feature him in a suit and trendy sunglasses. The photo shows him in an animated gesture as if singing a rap song with swag. The song read,

"Kursi pe baith kar,

chashma kaala daal kar

gale mein sona chandi, forcefully maar kar ,

chale hain rap karne haathon ko hila kar

kapde dekho wrong hain ji

ye gana phir bhi strong hai ji

bidibi da da , da da da da daaa har

mila nahin koi word matching laga kar

khelein ge KBC ,

jaante nahin ABC

chalo band karo ye post tala maar kar."

Siddhant Chaturvedi, who played a rapper in Gully Boy and also played Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh a few weeks ago, said, “Hard hard hard!” Siddhant's character in Gully Boy's signature phrase was: “Bahut hard” which basically means ‘too good’. A fan commented, “Best rap,” which many others said, “Wah wah." One more fan commented, “Cool dude vibes. Sir. lots of love.”

Amitabh had earlier shared a picture with Badshah, hinting about the episode. He captioned it, “.. yo .. doing the cool dude with the BADSHAH.” In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in a suit paired with the funky sunglasses and two gold and silver coloured chains around his neck. Badshah was in black pants, shirt and a jacket. He too wore stylish sunglasses.

Amitabh has earlier rapped for his films, Boothnath and Badla.

The actor is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati. He recently invited several students in the Students Special Week and had to face funny enquires from them. A student asked him, “Your voice has been recorded for Alexa so, at your home, when Jaya aunty says 'Alexa switch on the AC', does Alexa answer or do you say 'Yes, ma'am'?”