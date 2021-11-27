KBC 13: Amitabh Bachchan channels his inner rapper with Badshah, fan asks 'ye kis line mein aa gaye sir'

Amitabh Bachchan, on Saturday, shared a picture from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 in which the actor channelled his inner rapper. The actor seemed to be filming an episode with Badshah.

In the picture, Amitabh Bachchan was seen in his usual formal outfit but for the act, he wore a funky pair of sunglasses along with a couple of gold and silver coloured chains.

On the other hand, Badshah dressed in a pair of black pants, formal shirt and a blue jacket over it. He styled it with a pair of sunglasses. Sharing the picture, Amitabh wrote, “.. yo .. doing the cool dude with the BADSHAH.”

Rohit Bose Roy took to the comments section and wrote, “Amit ji you are way cooler than all the cool dudes put together! And I’m sure everyone will agree!” A fan also added, “Looks like so much fun Sir Ji.” However, a fan joked, “Ye kis line mai aa gaye sir (You have switched gears).”

Amitabh is not new to rap. The actor had previously rapped for a few of his movies. These include Badla and Bhoothnath.

Amitabh has hosted a bunch of actors and celebrities since the new season of KBC began. Recently, the actor hosted the team of Satyameva Jayate 2. John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar and producer Nikkhil Advani were seen taking turns on the hot seat.

During the episode, John recalled visiting Amitabh's house after the release of Dhoom. “Dhoom ke baad main aapke ghar pe aaya tha motorcycle pe aur aapne bola, ‘Abhishek ko encourage mat karna haan’ (I came to your house on a bike after the release of Dhoom and you said, ‘Please don’t encourage Abhishek’),” John said. However, when Abhishek Bachchan came downstairs, Amitabh changed tack and said, “Wow, what a bike.”