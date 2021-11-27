Home / Entertainment / Tv / KBC 13: John Abraham reveals his chest ripped apart after a boxer kicked him, watch Amitabh Bachchan's reaction
tv

KBC 13: John Abraham reveals his chest ripped apart after a boxer kicked him, watch Amitabh Bachchan's reaction

In a new promo of KBC 13, John Abraham revealed he was once kicked by a boxer so hard that it left a deep wound on his chest. 
John Abraham reveals the aftermath of a kick he once got from a boxer.&nbsp;
John Abraham reveals the aftermath of a kick he once got from a boxer. 
Published on Nov 27, 2021 07:13 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

John Abraham, in a new promo from Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, left Amitabh Bachchan stunned when he revealed that his chest was severely damaged during a boxing match in his college days. 

The actor along with Divya Khosla Kumar and producer Nikkhil Advani makes an appearance on Friday's Shaandar Shukarvaar episode of KBC 13 to promote the recently released film Satyameva Jayate 2. 

In a promo shared by Sony Entertainment Television on Instagram, John Abraham informed Amitabh Bachchan that when he was in college, he used to train in Taekwondo. In an attempt to earn money, he had travelled to Thailand and during a boxing match, bruised himself badly. 

“College mein main Taekwondo karta tha. Tabhi paise jamma kar ke main Thailand gaya aur ye Muay Thai, jo ek free form of martial arts hai, usme main kick boxing karta tha, just for invitation rounds paise kamane ke liye (When I was in college, I used to train in Taekwondo. In an attempt to make money, I travelled to Thailand and there, I participated in a Mauy Thai tournament for kick boxing just to make some money),” he revealed. 

John then got off his seat, unbuttoned his shirt and said, “Ek round mein, ek boxer ne mujhe (chest pe) kick kiya aur ye pura phatt gaya tha (I want to show you, during one of the rounds, a boxer kicked – gesturing him kick – my chest ripped apart).”

 

+

Besides talking about his kick boxing experience, John also displayed his football skills. He spun a ball on his finger with ease, leaving Divya in awe. He even invited Amitabh Bachchan to try replicating it. 

Also read: KBC 13: John Abraham recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house, breaks down. Watch

Meanwhile, Satyameva Jayate 2 already released in theatres on Thursday and it has collected poor first day box office collections. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#SatyamevaJayate2 registers low numbers on Day 1… Multiplexes weak… Single screens of mass circuits better, but not enough to compensate… Going forward, will need to grow on Day 2, since it faces another mass-centric film [#Antim]… Thu 3.60 cr. #India biz.”

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
john abraham amitabh bachchan amitabh bachchan× kbc kaun banega crorepati 13 kaun banega crorepati' + 4 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out