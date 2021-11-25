KBC 13: John Abraham recalls visiting Amitabh Bachchan’s house, breaks down. Watch

A new teaser for the upcoming Shaandaar Shukravaar episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 showed host Amitabh Bachchan welcoming Satyameva Jayate 2 stars John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar on the hot seat. The promo had its share of light moments but got emotional in the end.

It began with John recreating some action scenes and showing some tricks with a football. When Amitabh tried to spin the ball on his finger, he failed.

John also lifted up his shirt to show his abs as the audience cheered. “Sirf mahilaon ki awaaz sunayi di (I could only hear the women),” Amitabh teased him. John recalled visiting the Bachchans’ home shortly after the release of Dhoom and reminded Amitabh of their meeting.

“Dhoom ke baad main aapke ghar pe aaya tha motorcycle pe aur aapne bola, ‘Abhishek ko encourage mat karna haan’ (I came to your house on a bike after the release of Dhoom and you said, ‘Please don’t encourage Abhishek’),” John said. However, when Abhishek Bachchan came downstairs, Amitabh changed tack and said, “Wow, what a bike.”

The KBC 13 promo also showed John breaking down. However, what made him cry was not revealed.

John’s new film, Satyameva Jayate 2, released in theatres on Thursday. He has a triple role in the film--a father and his identical twin sons. Previously, in an interview with The Free Press Journal, Satyameva Jayate 2 director Milap Zaveri said that he initially wanted to cast John in the roles of the twins, Satya and Jay, but realised the father has the ‘strongest role’. “John is my real-life saviour, so why should I give the best role to anyone else? It is such a filmy thing to have a father, and both the sons look the same,” he added.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Satyameva Jayate 2 also features Nora Fatehi in a special song.