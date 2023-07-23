Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: ‘Rehearsing again and again'. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan has posted a bunch of pictures from the sets of his popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 80-year-old actor has started the shoot. The show has returned for its 15th season. (Also Read: 'Shah Rukh Khan thinks on his feet; Salman Khan's bad boy image changed after Dus Ka Dum', says Siddharth Basu)

Amitabh back on sets of KBC

Amitabh Bachchan starts shooting for KBC 15

Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter on Sunday and posted three pictures from the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. With one of the pictures, he wrote the caption, “Rehearsing again and again and again .. for KBC ..” With another, he wrote, “Working at it .. KBC, prep.”

About KBC

Sony Entertainment Television, the channel on which Kaun Banega Crorepati airs, posted a glimpse of the upcoming season on Instagram a couple of weeks ago. The caption read, “Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati, jald hi ek naye roop mein (watch the show in a new avatar).”

KBC is the official Hindi adaptation of the popular American game show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? It started airing on TV in the year 2000. Amitabh Bachchan has been hosting KBC since its first season, with the exception of Season 3, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. Amitabh is now returning to host KBC for the 14th time for Season 15 of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

What's Amitabh Bachchan upto?

Besides Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Amitabh has Kalki 2898 AD lined up in the pipeline. He recently discussed why he could not make it to the first glimpse launch of the film. The pan-India film, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani among others.

The first glimpse of the film was launched recently at the Sen Diego Comic-Con. Amitabh shared, "And... the first look of Project K has just been released at this huge Film event in San Diego called Comic-Con... I must admit unabashedly that I had no idea what Comic-Con. meant or was until I told Abhishek, or rather asked him what this is all about and he said… with a shocked look on his face: 'Dad... Comic-Con? This is a huge deal."

He also wrote, “And today as I partake in a Zoom call at the release I cannot but be in bewildered admiration for Nagi Ashwin and his team for putting together an astonishing film. I am trying to put the teaser here... but am not proficient enough for that. I hope by the morning there shall be sufficient help in doing so,” Amitabh wrote on his blog.

