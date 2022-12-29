Amitabh Bachchan stunned as Vicky Kaushal says he can lose weight by eating burgers, pizzas: ‘Yeh toh ulti baat hogayi'

Actor Vicky Kaushal has revealed that he has a 'beautiful problem' that he doesn't gain weight. This remark of Vicky on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 (KBC) stunned host Amitabh Bachchan as well as actor Kiara Advani, Vicky's hot seat partner in the reality show. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Sony Entertainment Television posted a clip from the KBC episode. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan tells Vicky Kaushal ‘apke humare haalat ek jaise hain’ as they discuss cooking woes, preparing egg dish)

In the video, Vicky told Amitabh Bachchan, "Sir mujhe na ek bohut khoobsurat problem hai. Mera wazan nahi bhadhta sir (Sir I have a beautiful problem. I don't gain weight)." A shocked Amitabh looked at him with his mouth open. Vicky continued, "Main burger pizzze kha ke wazan ghata sakta hun (I can lose weight by eating burgers, pizzas)." Amitabh maintained his expression as he looked at the audience while Kiara, sitting next to Vicky, laughed.

The KBC host asked him, "Wazan badhane k liye phir kya karte hai aap (What do you do then for gaining weight)?" Vicky replied, "Phir sir bohot boring sa khana khana padhta hai. Jaese ki sab kuch grilled khana hai (Then I have to eat boring food. Like grilled food)." Kiara asked, "For gaining weight?" and Vicky agreed. She looked at Amitabh as he had a confused look.

Vicky continued, "Log gym jaate hai wazan ghatane k liye mujhe gym jana padhta hai wazan badhane k liye (People to the gym to lose weight, I have to to the gym for gaining weight)." When Amitabh responded, "Yeh toh ulti baat hogayi ekdum (This is a very odd matter)" Vicky smiled and said, "Lekin sir Punjabiyo k liye bohut acchi problem hai (But it's a good problem for Punjabi people)." The video ended with Amitabh laughing loudly and Vicky and Kiara joining him.

Recently, Vicky and Kiara shared fan moments with Amitabh on KBC. On Thursday, Vicky and Kiara took to their Instagram and posted pictures and videos with the KBC host.

"Aaj khush toh bohot hain hum (Today I'm very happy)...Been watching the show for 22 years on TV... finally got a chance to be on the show with the Legend! Watch the telecast tonight," Vicky wrote. In the video, he was seen dancing and also taking blessings from Amitabh by touching his feet.

Kiara dropped a selfie with Amitabh and wrote, "My fangirl moment of 2022! From watching KBC at home to being on the hot seat with the one and only legend @amitabhbachchan sir! Thankyou ..Truly a dream come true to be on your show sir."

Vicky and Kiara have recently worked together in Govinda Naam Mera. The film also stars Bhumi Pedneker. In the upcoming months, Vicky will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next film Sam Bahadur alongside Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Kiara will be seen with Kartik Aaryan in Satyaprem Ki Katha.

