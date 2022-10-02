Anaya Soni of Mere Sai and Ishq Mein Marajwaan fame suffers kidney failure, hospitalised

Anaya Soni, who has worked in television shows like Naamkaran, Ishq Mein Marajwaan and Mere Sai, has suffered a kidney failure and been hospitalised. The actor shared a note on her Instagram account late Saturday night about her condition, which she said is serious. She said she will have to go on dialysis and will apply for a kidney transplant post the process. She also requested her fans to pray for her.

Anaya's post read: “Doctors are telling that my kidney is failed and I have to go on dialysis... My creatinine have come to 15.76 and hemoglobin is 6.7 ...condition is serious.. I am getting hospitalize in holy spirit Andheri East hospital on Monday .. pray for me guys. A life has not been a easy journey for me was trying to take it easy by enjoying the present moment but yea time aane wala tha pata tha mujhe (I knew such a time will come).. but this too shall pass .. soon have to go with my kidney transplant .. will apply for kidney post dialysis.”

Actor Bhawna Barthwal commented on the post, “Haar kar jitne wale ko hi bazigar kehte hain…. Mahadev tumhari raksha karenge dntwry … ek baat yaad rakhna … ‘zindagi ek safar ek nayi jang hai, jeet jayegi tu hum sab tere sang hain’. Get well soon dear.” Many of her fans also wished Anaya a quick recovery.

According to a report on Navbharattimes.com, Anaya is in dire need of financial help and doesn't have money for treatment. It reports she had requested for financial help last year as well. She had said that she was surviving on one kidney since 2015. When both her kidneys had failed, her father had donated one kidney to her. Even that has failed now, stated the report.

