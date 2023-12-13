Andre Braugher's Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker pay heartbreaking tributes: 'This hurts'

The death of Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher has left his co-stars devastated. The Emmy winner died after a brief illness. All from Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller, Joe Lo Truglio to cinematographer Rick Page took to social media to share their sorrow, sweet memories and all that Andre was all about. Also read: Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning star of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, dies at 61

Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher on sets of the show.

Andre played NYPD's first black gay police captain Raymond Holt, addressed as Captain Holt on the show. He was known for his stoic demeanor on the show.

Terry Crews, who played the role of Terry Jeffords in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, said he learnt a lot from Andre. In a touching note on Instagram, he wrote, “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship. Deepest condolences to your wife and family in this difficult time. You showed me what a life well lived looks like. Rest In Peace, Andre. I love you, man. #ninenine."

Dirk Blocker, who was seen in the role of Detective Michael Hitchcock in the show, said he was devastated after learning of his co-star's death. He wrote on social media, “Fiercely intelligent, remarkably kind, supportive, generous and possessed a deep and extraordinary talent, and had even more to offer. I am devastated. I love him. The 9 years I was able to work with him and to just be in his presence was truly a blessing. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family.”

Joel McKinnon Miller, who was in the role of Detective Norm Scully in Brooklyn Nine-Nine shared a picture of Andre lost in deep thought. He wrote along with it, “An actor prepares... Sending love to Andre’s family and friends and all of us who had the honor of working with him.”

Joe Lo Truglio talked about Andre's family as he remembered the late actor. He played Charles Boyles on the show. “So many wonderful stories will be told about Andre but for now, all my love goes to his wife Ami and his three boys, who he loved very much and flew back every weekend from the show to be with. We all know how powerful an actor he was, but even more, Andre knew exactly well his most important role and was deeply proud of it. He spoke often about his sons, and knew how lucky he was to have Ami,” he wrote on Instagram.

He further added, “I’m grateful to them for allowing us to share eight years with him. He was committed and passionate about the things he loved. And that voice. It laid anchor to the roughest of dialogue. What you probably don’t know is that Andre could sing too, and did often at lunch, belting bassy vocals from his dressing room to whatever new music he found. At first, it was odd because well…*it was Andre Braugher crooning at full volume from behind closed doors*...but then very quickly it made all the sense in the world because the man was so full of song and that’s why the world took notice. I miss him so much already. What an honor to work with a man who knew what it was really all about. I feel blessed and thankful. Miss you Capt Holt. Love, Porkchop.”

Cinematographer Rick Page wrote in a post, “Rest easy friend. All love, all heart. #AndreBraugher #CaptainHolt #Brooklyn99 #NineNineForever Heartbroken 99.”

