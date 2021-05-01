Aniruddh Dave's wife Shubhi Ahuja says he's 'critically suffering', rushes to hospital leaving their baby behind

TV actor Aniruddh Dave's wife Shubhi Ahuja on Saturday penned an emotional note on leaving behind the couple's two-month-old baby boy Anishq at home as she rushed to take care of her husband who is currently hospitalised. Aniruddh was shifted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after testing positive for Covid-19 last week.

Taking to Instagram, she shared an old picture of Aniruddh holding the baby, saying that Aniruddh is 'critically suffering at the moment' and she is having the toughest time of her life.

She captioned the post, "While im on d way to Aniruddh whos critically suffering at d moment .. i had to leave back home my 2 month old Anishq and this definitely a biggest challenge i have faced as he on one side he is dependent on me as i ws nursing him & on d other side i need to be beside Aniruddh as well .. Having d toughest time of my life . PLEASE PRAY ,I request every dear ones, our frds,family, colleagues,fans of Aniruddh. Is waqt Mere Aniruddh aur Anishq ke Papa ko aapke prayers ki bahut bahut zarurat hai .. hum sab milkar usko theek kar sakte hain .. aap sab uski wellbeing ke liye pray kare (At this point my Aniruddh and Anishq's papa needs your prayers. All of us together can make him better. Pray for his well being)."

Reacting to the post, several celebs as well as fans, sent prayers for him. Taking to the comments section, actor Ronit Roy wrote, "My tears refuse to stop. Prayers prayers prayers for all of you. Kuch bhi lagega toh bolna (let me know if you need any help)." Actor Ashnoor Kaur wrote, "Please stay strong Shubhi di... Praying for Ani bhaiya’s speedy recovery." Prosit Roy said, "Prayers for my brother Aniruddh!! Please stay strong and let me know if you need any help." "Shubhi stay strong. We are praying for anishq ke papa," Mahhi Vij wrote. Jay Bhanushali said, "Be strong he is a fighter... we all are praying for him."

A fan wrote, "Prayers for the Anirudh and family...may waheguru ji heal him...stay strong... please take care." Another wrote, "Dont worry Shubhi all will be fine . We all are praying for a speedy recovery." A third wrote, "He'll get well very soon Inshallah."

He was diagnosed with the coronavirus while he was shooting for a web series in Bhopal. His friend, Ajay Singh Chaudhary, said to a leading daily, “He was being treated in Bhopal, but his recent reports suggest that his infection is more than normal and thus, has been shifted to the ICU. He had to be shifted to the intensive care unit, because his oxygen levels could have fluctuated owing to the infection.”

Aniruddh is known for shows such as Patiala Babes and Lockdown Ki Love Story. Besides television shows, he also starred in films such as Shorgul and Teree Sang. Fans will next see him in Bell Bottom, an espionage thriller also starring Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta in the lead roles.