Nakuul Mehta's wife Jankee Parekh on son Sufi's Cesarean birth: 'I may not have experienced labour pain but...'

Singer Jankee Parekh Mehta, wife of TV actor Nakuul Mehta, on Saturday penned a note describing her son Sufi's birth and the couple's 'beautiful and joyful' experience. She also said that in the midst of enjoying the moment, they had forgotten to share the news with their parents but Nakuul decided to do a conference video call. The couple welcomed Sufi on February 3 this year.

Taking to Instagram, Jankee shared a series of pictures of the couple in the operating room. She captioned her post, "I often wonder how would it be if I was to have a normal delivery. Yes, I would have had to go through hours of labour pain before giving birth and also a quicker recovery as I am told by many of my friends and family members, but would it be any more joyful and fulfilling. Like many mothers, I delivered my son Sufi through a Cesarean birth on the 3rd of February 2021."

Jankee said that having Nakuul holding her hand through Sufi's birthday was an experience she would not trade for anything else in the world. "I may not have experienced labour pain & contractions of a normal delivery but having my partner by my side holding my hand, him witnessing my abdomen being cut open & a new life being pulled out of it, to him cutting my umbilical cord were all things that I got to experience first hand through his eyes. This shared experience for us was so beautiful and joyful that I wouldn’t trade it for anything else," she wrote.

"...More than anything else, just to be able to experience the birth of Sufi alongside Nakuul, has truly been the most fulfilling moment in our journey together as a couple & also the most exhilarating 15 mins of our lives," she added.

Jankee said that according to Covid-19 protocol, partners may no longer be allowed inside the operation theatre, but she is grateful that she was able to share the experience with Nakuul. "Soon after Sufi was out and whilst we were still soaking in the moment, we completely forgot to share the news with the most important people in our lives which is both sets of parents. Since we couldn’t decide who to call first, Nakuul came to me with the idea of doing a conference video call to both Naani and Daadi. I am so glad we have this screenshot for posterity to show it to Sufi when he grows up. To all the mommies & daddies reading this, I would love to hear your birth stories," her post concluded.

Recently, Jankee had revealed that her newborn son had to undergo surgery just after turning two months old. He was diagnosed with a Bilateral Inguinal Hernia. She shared details on how she fought with her emotions on getting the news and also how she prepared the child for it.

Earlier, taking to Instagram, Jankee had revealed that they decided to name their baby Sufi when she was in her first trimester.

Nakuul has worked in serials like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz, and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

