Aniruddh Dave says recovering from 85% infection: 'Out of ICU after 14 days. I'm a little better'

Shubhi Ahuja, wife of TV actor Aniruddh Dave, on Thursday shared a message from the actor. In the message, he said he is out of the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). He was shifted to an ICU of a hospital in Bhopal after testing positive for coronavirus on April 23. Aniruddh was diagnosed with the Covid-19 while shooting for a web series.

Taking to Instagram, Shubhi posted a black and white picture of Aniruddh with the couple's two-month-old baby boy Anishq. In his message, Aniruddh stated that he was in the ICU for 14 days and is now recovering from an 85 per cent infection.

"Sharing Aniruddh's message for his wellwishers My dear friends Thank you, sounds like only a small word! I have been able to feel the love, care, blessing, prayers of all of you, on the hospital bed for the last 22 days .. I am constantly on oxygen support..but the courage that I have got, it's a huge borrowing... after 14 days, now outside the ICU I'm a little better. There is 85% infection it will take time. There is no hurry. Just have to breathe on my own... will meet soon .. Being emotional turns my saturation down ..I know everything will be fine soon ... this too shall pass. Lots of love. Keep praying Love Aniruddh," the caption read, written in Hindi with a few words in English.

Taking to the comments section, fans sent their love and prayers. A fan wrote, "Lots of prayers and we'll wishes....Wishing you speedy recovery ....your son is waiting for you." "@aniruddh_dave your a fighter . And so many prayers wid you...theek toh hona hi hai.. god bless u always.... get well soon bro...," added another fan. A third fan commented, "God bless you with good health and happiness."

Earlier this month, Shubhi had said that Aniruddh was 'critically suffering', adding that she was having the toughest time of her life. On Instagram, she had written about having to leave Anishq behind because she had to travel to Bhopal to be with Aniruddh.

Dismissing reports on her husband's recovery, Shubhi recently told SpotboyE, "Aniruddh is receiving everyone's prayers so it's my responsibility to clarify. Aniruddh hasn't got any Covid test done. I would kindly request the media to refrain from reporting false information. Asking everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.”

The actor has worked in series like Lockdown Ki Love Story and Patiala Babes. Besides television shows, he also featured in movies such as Teree Sang and Shorgul. Aniruddh will be next seen in the espionage thriller Bell Bottom. It also stars Huma Qureshi, Akshay Kumar, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles.

