IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aniruddh Dave's wife Shubhi Ahuja refutes reports of his recovery: 'He hasn't got any Covid-19 test done'
Shubhi Ahuja, wife of TV actor Aniruddh Dave, has given a clarification on his health.
Shubhi Ahuja, wife of TV actor Aniruddh Dave, has given a clarification on his health.
tv

Aniruddh Dave's wife Shubhi Ahuja refutes reports of his recovery: 'He hasn't got any Covid-19 test done'

  • Shubhi Ahuja, the wife of Aniruddh Dave, clarified that he has not recovered from Covid-19 yet. Aniruddh was shifted to the ICU after he tested Covid-19 positive on April 23. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus while shooting for a web series.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 09:34 PM IST

Shubhi Ahuja, the wife of TV actor Aniruddh Dave, clarified that he has not recovered from Covid-19 yet. Aniruddh was shifted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of a hospital in Bhopal after he tested Covid-19 positive on April 23. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus while shooting for a web series.

On May 1, Shubhi had confirmed that Aniruddh was 'critically suffering at the moment' and said that she was having the toughest time of her life. In a post on Instagram, she wrote about having to leave their two-month-old baby boy, Anishq, behind as she had to travel to Bhopal to be by her husband's side. She had also shared an old picture of Aniruddh holding the infant.

Recently, there were reports claiming that Aniruddh had tested negative for Covid-19. Speaking to SpotboyE, Shubhi said, "Aniruddh is receiving everyone's prayers so it's my responsibility to clarify. Aniruddh hasn't got any Covid test done. I would kindly request the media to refrain from reporting false information. Asking everyone to pray for his speedy recovery.”

A part of her Instagram post in April had read, "While im on d way to Aniruddh whos critically suffering at d moment .. i had to leave back home my 2 month old Anishq and this definitely a biggest challenge i have faced as he on one side he is dependent on me as i ws nursing him & on d other side i need to be beside Aniruddh as well .. Having d toughest time of my life . PLEASE PRAY ,I request every dear ones, our frds,family, colleagues,fans of Aniruddh..."

Aniruddh's friend, Ajay Singh Chaudhary, had earlier told a leading daily, “He was being treated in Bhopal, but his recent reports suggest that his infection is more than normal and thus, has been shifted to the ICU. He had to be shifted to the intensive care unit, because his oxygen levels could have fluctuated owing to the infection.”

Also Read | Nikki Tamboli slams trolls shaming her for ‘enjoying’ after brother’s death: ‘I also have my life, deserve to be happy’

The actor is known for shows such as Lockdown Ki Love Story as well as Patiala Babes. Apart from television shows, Aniruddh has also featured in films such as Teree Sang and Shorgul. He will be next seen in an espionage thriller, Bell Bottom. It stars Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
aniruddh dave covid-19 covid-19 vaccine patiala babes + 2 more

Related Stories

Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for coronavirus.
Kangana Ranaut has tested positive for coronavirus.
bollywood

Apurva has advice for Kangana as she tests Covid-19 positive: 'Look within'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 08:19 PM IST
  • As Kangana Ranaut tested positive for Covid-19, Apurva Asrani wants her to 'look within' and examine the 'bitterness' she has unleashed on people, 'scarring them for life'.
READ FULL STORY
Sonakshi Sinha also asked fans to get vaccinated.(Instagram)
Sonakshi Sinha also asked fans to get vaccinated.(Instagram)
bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha says 'Corona bhagao', shares her new hobby

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 08:19 PM IST
Sonakshi Sinha shared a picture of herself revealing how staying at home has become her latest hobby. The post was liked by many of her fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP