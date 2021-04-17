Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy steal a kiss but people are ‘watching over’ their intimate moments. See photos

Actor Anita Hassanandani got cosy with her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy, at her 40th birthday bash earlier this week. However, some of the guests -- actors Aditi Bhatia, Surbhi Jyoti and Krystle D’Souza -- ended up ‘watching over’ their intimate moments.

Rohit took to Instagram to share pictures of him sharing a kiss with Anita. However, in the second photo, camera phones could be seen capturing the moment. The last picture saw the couple looking at the captured images.

“I love all those private moments we spend together without anyone watching over! SWIPE TO SEE THE PROOF!” he quipped.

Commenting on the post, Anita joked, “Let’s go to Goa for many such private moments @ektarkapoor @krystledsouza.” Meanwhile, actors Sameera Reddy, Tisca Chopra and Tannaz Irani dropped laughing emojis.

Anita and Rohit welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Aaravv, in February. They have been regularly featuring him in their social media posts and even made an Instagram account for him.

Also read: Pooja Bedi reacts to criticism against 'caged and masked' tweet: 'People despise those with wealth, health, positivity'

Earlier, in an Instagram post, Anita talked about how she and Rohit split baby duties. “Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you,” she wrote.

Last month, Anita shared a picture from her maternity shoot and said that she is already ‘ready for another baby’, as she is missing her ‘cute’ belly. She also joked that after seeing her post, Rohit would unfollow her.

Anita acted in popular television shows such as Kkavyanjali, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasamh Se and Naagin. She has also starred in films including Krishna Cottage and Koi Aap Sa.