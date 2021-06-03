Anita Hassanandani calls husband Rohit Reddy ‘useless’ and ‘unromantic’. Here is why

Anita Hassanandani was left disappointed as her husband Rohit Reddy failed to catch on to a viral trend she tried on him. She sent him the lyrics of Leave The Door Open by Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak) as text messages but he did not seem to understand what was going on and responded as he normally would.

Sharing a screenshot of their exchange on Instagram, Anita wrote, “when I sent my hubby the lyrics”, and added laughing emojis. She also wrote, “@rohitreddygoa useless unromantic BYE”, along with a waving hand emoji.

Anita Hassanandani on Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, Anita shared a throwback video with son Aaravv, from when he was just three days old. She is seen showering him with love and kisses in the clip. “My little one when he was 3 days old! Mybabyboobooolovellllllyycuttieeepattotie,” she wrote.

Fans dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis in the comments section. “Gift from god,” one wrote, while another commented, “From the day 3, he looks like your husband.” A third said, “Soooo cutee yaarrr.”

Anita and Rohit got married in Goa in 2013. In 2019, they participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and were adjudged the runners-up.

In February, Anita and Rohit welcomed their son, Aaravv. They often share cute pictures and videos of the little one, who is already quite a celebrity, with an Instagram page of his own.

In an Instagram post last year, Anita said that it was always on the cards to have a baby around this time. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” she wrote.