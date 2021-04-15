Anita Hassanandani celebrates birthday with Ekta Kapoor, husband Rohit Reddy and friends as she turns 'hottie at 40'

As she turned 40 on Wednesday, actor Anita Hassanandani posted pictures of her small, private party for her fans on Instagram. Actors Surbhi Jyoti, Krystle D'Souza, producer Ekta Kapoor and Anita's husband Rohit Reddy were also part of the celebrations.

Ekta shared a video from the birthday bash and wrote, "Happie bday my hottie ! Have a diaper year with Aarav n Ro! Ur bday we will celebrate again when we fight corona fully."





Anita posted pictures that showed her with her close ones. She posed with her friends in them. One of the images also showed her striking a romantic pose with Rohit. She shared the pictures and wrote, "My happy place!"

Anita also cut a cute two-tier cake, with "supermom" written on it. Krystle shared a picture of the cake on Instagram Stories. It also said "hottie at 40".

A glimpse of Anita's birthday cake.

Surbhi posted a heartfelt birthday wish for Anita, sharing a short video of herself with the new mom. "Happy birthday baby I'm grateful that you are a part of my life. Really looking forward to many more years of friendship and birthdays with you. You deserve all the happiness, love, hugs and cake my Friend Thank you for being so genuine @anitahassanandani I love you," Surbhi captioned her post.

Anita also shared birthday wishes of her industry friends who posted on her birthday, including Ekta, Krystle, Surbhi, Raj Kundra, Bharti Singh, Arjun Bijlani, Vikas Kalaantari, Divyanka Tripathi, Charu Malik, Yuvika Choudhary, Shiv Pandit, Sudesh Lahiri, Chetna Pande, Ribhu Mehra, Aditi Bhatia, Sharad Kelkar, Neha Marda and Kishwer Merchant, among many others.

Sharing his wishes for Anita, Rohit posted a picture which showed him posing beside her as she slept. "To the woman of my dreams, who is an eternal sleeping beauty, and inadvertently a part of all my stupid pranks! Happy Birthday love!" he captioned it.





He also posted a fun video and wrote, "I usually hate to use the F word, but.... You’re FORTY! Happy Birthday wifey! @anitahassanandani P.S: Please remember this video when i do anything stupid!"

