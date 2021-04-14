IND USA
Khushi Kapoor welcomes summer with sunkissed selfie, Janhvi Kapoor has a sweet reaction
Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi Kapoor is currently in New York.
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor welcomes summer with sunkissed selfie, Janhvi Kapoor has a sweet reaction

  • Khushi Kapoor, who has been in New York for a while now, took to Instagram on Wednesday to welcome summer with few photos and a video.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 08:54 PM IST

Khushi Kapoor is embracing the summer. Producer Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi's younger daughter took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures and a video from New York.

The 20-year-old has been stationed in New York for a while now, where she is currently pursuing her education. On Tuesday, she shared a selfie, wearing a yellow T-shirt and a pair of denim pants. The star kid let her hair down and absorbed the sun while posing for the camera.

In the second photo, she shared a view of the New York skyline. Khushi also shared a trippy video, with what seemed like trance music playing in the background while different lights and patterns filled up the room. Sharing it, she wrote, "Hello summer."

Her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor took to the comments section and asked Khushi to return home, back to India. "Can you come back and say hello to me also," she said. Last month, Janhvi flew to the US where she spent time with her sister in Los Angeles and then New York. The siblings shared pictures from their time together.

Janhvi returned to Mumbai earlier this month only to head out of the country again for a vacation in the Maldives. The actor, along with her team, was seen enjoying the summer sun and unwinding at the picturesque location.

Khushi, on the other hand, has been treating her fans with pictures from her stay in New York. She was recently seen enjoying a boat ride and catching up with a friend over a meal.

Also Read: Watch Madhuri Dixit learn Dilbar's hook step from Nora Fatehi on Dance Deewane

Boney had previously confirmed that Khushi is eyeing a career in Bollywood. However, he added that he would not be launching her. Speaking with a leading daily, Boney had said, "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent. You can’t afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."

"I would want Khushi to find her own footing. She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about," he added.


khushi kapoor janhvi kapoor sridevi + 1 more

