Anita Hassanandani pokes fun at her singing talent while cradling her son Aaravv, friend calls her 'mad hatter'. Watch

Anita Hassanandani on Monday shared a funny video of her singing to her son, Aaravv. She also joked about her singing ability.

Sharing the video, Anita wrote: "I think I’m gonna take up singing! Becharraaa @aaravvreddy." The video showed Anita holding Aaravv in her arms and rocking him gently as she lip-synced to a female voice. Seconds later, the sweet voice was replaced by an unpleasant voice. With the first one, a text on the video read: "How I think I sound" and with the next, it said "How I actually sound".

Some of her industry friends reacted to the video; Nakuul Mehta dropped a laughing face emoji while Neena Kulkarni wrote: "Mad hatter."

Her fans also reacted to the post; one wrote: "Your son is very blessed to have such cool parents." Another said: "Funny." A third person said: "God bless you aarav Babyy boy."

Anita and her businessman husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child in February this year. Unlike other celebrities, they have been sharing pictures and videos of their son liberally on social media. They even created a separate Instagram account for Aaravv. The couple married in 2013.

Few weeks after her child birth, Anita had joked how she was ready for another baby. She shared a throwback picture from when she was pregnant with Aaravv and wrote: "Kinddaaa missing the belly ...Not that I don’t have one at present... it’s just not this cute Ok im already ready for another baby @rohitreddygoa *ROHIT REDDY GOA just UNFOLLOWED ANITA H REDDY*"

After their son's birth, Anita had revealed how her husband had been a hands-on dad to their son and had been sharing parenting responsibilities. She had said: "Since we are both working parents, it is really really important that both of us share our responsibilities equally so that it doesn’t fall upon just one of us. Not only that, a child while growing up, should be exposed to the best of both the parents’ personalities."

She continued: "Rohit has been a real hands-on dad since day 1. He actually makes sure that he knows the baby’s schedule, will help in cleaning and tidying the crib, or change his diapers and clothes. I feel when you become parents, you both suddenly become real adults because now there’s another human depending on you."