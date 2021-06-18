Anita Hassanandani refutes reports of quitting acting after becoming mum: It’s not the end for me

No, she hasn’t quit acting. Anita Hassanandani’s fans were shocked as reports started emerging about her quitting the profession after becoming a mother to her son, Aarav, earlier this year.

The actor took to Twitter to clarify that an earlier interview of hers on this topic has been miscontrued.

“A lot of fans were upset, so many were sending me screenshots saying, ‘Oh My God, you are quitting’. I clearly remember saying I didn’t know when I will return to the TV or film industry. At present, my priority is Aarav. But, whenever I’m ready and feel okay, I will get back,” she explains, maintaining that she never said she will leave the industry. “All I said at this point, right now, it is my child,” she adds.

The 40-year-old, who has been a part of popular shows such as Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Kkavyanjali, adds that her friends too started calling frantically after these rumours spread.

“They said why didn’t I tell them and gave out such a quote that I am leaving. I told them the same... My priority right now is my son,” she clarifies and continues, “Acting is my first love, I didn’t want people to think it’s ‘the end’ for me. It’s my second innings now after becoming a mother. There is no way I am letting go of it.”

Promising that she will be “back with a bang”, Hassanandani asserts that the current situation because of the pandemic will make her take her time.

“The safety measures will have to be taken. I anyway feel work is a little down. Keeping that in mind, I have to be very careful with Aarav, when I step out. I am hoping that the vaccine for kids that is being worked upon is available soon. That is one of the very important factors. I would rather not work than be in stress about my son,” she concludes.