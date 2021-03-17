Anita Hassanandani shares a cute video of son Aaravv as he dresses up, husband Rohit Reddy calls him 'The Great Gatsby'

Actor Anita Hassanandani, who recently welcomed her first child, son Aaravv, has shared a glimpse of her newborn, as he geared up for a photoshoot. However, it is Aarav's father and Anita's husband, Rohit Reddy's comment that has our attention.

Anita shared a video of her son getting ready for a photoshoot. It begins with a glimpse of the dress he is about to wear. Next, we see Aaravv all dressed up in blue pants, a matching cap and a white shirt. He also holds a guitar in his hand while he sleeps on a cute, white cushion.

Anita posted the video on Instagram and captioned it, "Who’s the cutest of them all My cutiepatootie my munchkin my jaan my love my life my baby my Aaravv Shoot ready with @ruchitakjainphotography Can’t wait to see the clicks! @aaravvreddy @rohitreddygoa." Rohit was quick to comment on the post with, "The Great Gatsby." A fan also thought Aaravv resembled his father. "He true copy of dad," the fan wrote.

Anita has been treating fans with a regular peek into all that goes in their lives, through her Instagram posts. On Tuesday, she shared a small video in which she could be seen relaxing with her son resting upon her.

Previously, she posted a heartfelt note about shared parenting. Talking about the importance of the father and mother sharing responsibilities of the baby, she wrote, "Since we are both working parents, it is really really important that both of us share our responsibilities equally so that it doesn’t fall upon just one of us. Not only that, a child while growing up, should be exposed to the best of both the parents’ personalities."

Anita had announced the arrival of her son Aaravv with a family picture featuring her, the child and Rohit last month. She wrote, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy."