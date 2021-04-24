Anita Hassanandani shares a video of Aaravv, says 'behind every well-dressed baby is mommy'

TV actor Anita Hassanandani on Saturday shared a video clip highlighting the person behind a well-dressed toddler. Taking to Instagram Reels, she posted the clip of her baby son Aaravv smartly dressed before turning the camera at herself.

She shared the video with the words, "Behind every well dressed baby is.." in the video and the word "Mommy" in the caption.

Several celebs, as well as fans, commented and dropped hearts on the post. Actors Naman Shaw wrote, "ha ha ha . Trueeeee" and Drashti Dhami said, "sooooooooooo cuteeeeeeee". A fan wrote, "cuteeee", another wrote, "hahaha so relatable" and a third fan wrote, "omg that's totally true". Anita also posted a video on her Instagram Stories where she is seen kissing the baby and talking to him.

Anita kissed her baby son Aaravv.

Anita also spoke to her son Aaravv.

Anita and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first child in February. They have been regularly featuring him in their social media posts and even made an Instagram account for him. The couple got married in 2013.

In April, Anita turned 40 and rang on her birthday with Rohit. She shared a video on Instagram from their late-night celebrations. She posted short videos from the celebrations captioned, "LockDown Birthday 2021." The couple was also seen celebrating by planting kisses on each others' cheeks besides cutting the cake. Rohit wished and posted a picture captioning, "To the woman of my dreams, who is an eternal sleeping beauty, and inadvertently a part of all my stupid pranks! Happy Birthday love!"

Recently, Anita along with fellow actor Surbhi Jyoti shattered the notion that 'actresses can never be friends'. Anita posted a video online, where both of them can be seen together in an open area, speaking on the popular beliefs about actors. The text on the video read, "What people say about TV actors - Actresses can never be friends. They always wear makeup, they love gossiping." Anita had captioned the post, "FriendShipGoals I say! Loveyewwwww @surbhijyoti."

Anita is known for her TV shows like Naagin, Kkavyanjali, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has also featured in Hindi films like Krishna Cottage, Kucch Toh Hai, and Ragini MMS 2.