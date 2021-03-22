Home / Entertainment / Tv / Anita Hassanandani shares pic of baby Aaravv, taken moments after his birth. See here
tv

Anita Hassanandani shares pic of baby Aaravv, taken moments after his birth. See here

On her husband Rohit Reddy's birthday, actor Anita Hassanandani has shared a picture of their newborn son Aaravv, taken moments after his birth.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:58 PM IST
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed Aaravv in February.

Actor Anita Hassanandani, on her husband Rohit Reddy's birthday, shared a photo of him with their newborn son Aaravv, minutes after the baby was born. Anita and Rohit welcomed Aaravv in February.

On Monday, she took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself, holding a newborn Aaravv in her arms, as Rohit looked on. The couple appeared to be in a hospital, and the picture appeared to have been taken moments after Aaravv's birth.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kishwer facepalms as Suyyash's sister shows her transform into hungry mom-to-be

Sayantani Ghosh: I lost out on a good show; was told I didn’t look Punjabi enough

Rubina Dilaik had this reaction to Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah

Knowing your strength and weaknesses is a must in Bollywood: Zaan Khan

She wrote in her caption, "Your birth as a Father! Happiest Birthday 🎈 to making memories with this little one ❣️." Earlier in the day, she'd shared a video compilation of their romantic moments. She'd written, "Happiest birthday to the love of my life!!! @rohitreddygoa Mumma and @aaravvreddy love you the most."

Anita and Rohit regularly share pictures of the baby on social media. They have created a separate Instagram account for the baby, where they post almost daily updates.

Talking about her relationship with Rohit, Anita told Hindustan Times in a 2019 interview that like any other couple, they tend to fight as well. “It’s not that every relationship is absolutely perfect. But when two people love each other, and they want to develop a stronger relationship, they make efforts. In our case, sometimes, he does it more and sometimes it’s me. We just try to find the balance,” she said.

Also read: Anita Hassanandani wishes Rohit Reddy on birthday with romantic scenes from their travels. Watch video

In an earlier Instagram video, Anita had spoken about starting a family during a pandemic. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” she had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anita hassanandani rohit reddy

Related Stories

tv

Anita Hassanandani wishes Rohit Reddy on birthday with romantic scenes from their travels. Watch video

PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 11:04 AM IST
tv

Anita Hassanandani shares a cute video of son Aaravv as he dresses up, husband Rohit Reddy calls him 'The Great Gatsby'

PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:06 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Budget session LIVE
Suryakumar Yadav
Covid-19 cases in India
World Sleep Day 2021
Horoscope Today
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP