Anita Hassanandani shares pictures of 'gunda' son Aaravv after mundan ceremony: 'Taklu baby'

Actor Anita Hassanandani on Tuesday shared a series of pictures of her son Aaravv Reddy after his mundan ceremony. Taking to Instagram, she dropped the photos in which a bald Aaravv is seen along with Anita, his father businessman Rohit Reddy and the couple's mothers--Kavita Hassanandani and Sarama Reddy inside their home.

In the pictures, Aaravv Reddy wears a mustard coloured kurta-pyjama as he is perched on his grandmother Sarama's arms. Anita Hassanandani is seen wearing a green and white dress while Rohit Reddy sports in casuals--a grey t-shirt and dark shorts. Anita captioned the post, "Takluuuu babyyyyy! Mundan done 😍😍😍."





Several celebs, as well as fans, reacted to the pictures in the comments section. Actors Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "awwieeee", Kishwer Merchant said, "awwwww", Mahhi Vij commented, "God bless you", Ridhi Dogra said, "congratulations ♥️🧿" Adaa Khan wrote, "wah god bless" and Karanvir Bohra said, "awwwwww Om namoshivaya."

A fan wrote, "Awwwww finally yeayyyy." Another said, "Ooo cute baby😍😍😍." A third commented, "Soooo cuteeeee god bless you @aaravvreddy ." "Replica of his dad," said another. Fans also dropped heart, heart eye and fire emojis.

Anita also shared the post on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "my gunda" with a gif arrow pointing at her son Aaravv. Sharing a picture from Aaravv's Instagram post, his parents captioned it, "And then they shaved my soft silky perfect hair 🙄 MundanDoneRight Meet my Nani and Dadi 😍❣️ Missed you masi @nikita_1512."





Anita and Rohit have been chronicling their journey of parenthood after welcoming Aaravv in February this year. They got married in 2013. The couple regularly gives glimpses of the baby to her fans on their social media handles. Aaravv also has a separate Instagram account.