Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married in intimate wedding ceremony in Oklahoma

Singers Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton got married in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma, US. The wedding took place on July 3, eight months after the couple got engaged.

According to Page Six, the two tied the knot on Saturday at Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, where sources previously revealed to the outlet that he had built a chapel with the intention of marrying Gwen Stefani there.

The couple had their nuptials in a small intimate ceremony at a church built on the estate.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a series of pictures and penned a note.





The paparazzi also spotted Gwen's parents, Dennis Stefani and Patty Flynn, guests and musicians boarding a luxury people carrier to take them to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's Oklahoma wedding.

The wedding news came three days after People magazine reported that the much-in-love duo has applied for a marriage license in Oklahoma, the country where marriage licenses are valid for up to 10 days after the date of issuance.

The singers met at the sets of The Voice in 2015, where the couple bonded over their recent divorces--Blake from Miranda Lambert and Gwen from Gavin Rossdale.

In July 2015, Blake filed for divorce from Miranda Lambert, his second wife, after four years of marriage. Then, just weeks later, Gwen and Gavin Rossdale shocked fans by calling it quits after 13 years of marriage and three children.

The duo started dating in 2015, a few months after their divorces and made their relationship official in 2016 by walking their first red carpets as a pair. The couple got engaged in October 2020.

Meanwhile, during the last year, the two spent their entire quarantines together and even teamed up for Happy Anywhere in January 2020 and Nobody but You in July of that same year.

In October, Blake popped up the big question to Gwen. Taking to their Instagram handles, the couple shared a photo featuring themselves kissing each other as Gwen showed off her stunning ring.

As per People magazine, Blake asked the question "at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where the pair spent most of the lockdown during the pandemic," and have finally got married at the same place.