Anita Hassanandani pokes fun at Rohit Reddy-Aaravv's resemblance: '9 months of nausea...for you to look like your dad'

Actor Anita Hassanandani on Friday jokingly took a dig at her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy and their son Aaravv Reddy. Taking to Instagram, she shared a post that narrates the ordeal of a mother who carries the baby for nine months but the child is born looking like the father.

The photo shared by Anita Hassanandani read, "9 months of nausea, back pain, crazy hormones and sleepless night....for you to come out looking like your dad." She tagged Rohit Reddy and Aaravv Reddy and captioned the photo, "Mood."

The post left actor and mother-to-be Kishwer Merchant dropped laughing emojis in the comments section. Actor and new mother Aditi Malik wrote, "Haha crazy (heart emoji) I can feel the pinch." Actors Mahima Chaudhry, Urvashi Dholakia, Pooja Gor, Puja Banerjee, Asha Negi, Ridhi Dogra, Ridhima Pandit, Naveen Sharma among others were also left in splits.

Fans also reacted to the post. A fan wrote, "(laughing emojis) Talk about it.. in your case he is a copy of Rohit! @anitahassanandani." Another said, "we don’t have a choice if baby looks like papa or mama..it’s all god creation ..but your son is too cute and adorable ..god bless him." A third commented, "True that (laughing emoji)." "(Laughing emojis) sooo my feeling," said another fan. "@anitahassanandani Arey Di! Chotu Aaravv Has A Glimpse Of You Too. He Is All YOU," commented a fan.

Anita and Rohit welcomed Aaravv earlier this year. She has been chronicling their journey of parenthood and regularly giving fans glimpses of the baby on their social media handles. They have also set up an Instagram account for Aaravv.

The actor has been away from television since she became a mother. Speaking to a leading daily, Anita said, "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back...But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don’t know when that will happen."