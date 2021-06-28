Anita Hassanandani tears up as she watches Aaravv sleep: 'Senti every time I look at him'

New mommy Anita Hassanandani couldn't stop her tears from flowing as she watched her son Aaravv sleep. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a few videos of Aaravv sleeping on her. In the first, she gave a glimpse of the little one fast asleep and said, "Forget weight loss, how can I do anything at all with this cuteness."

She soon followed it up with another video of the mother-son duo and wrote, "Different kindaaa loveee." In the third video from the series, Anita Hassanandani was seen tearing up. She confessed that Aaravv makes her emotional. "Week in my knees Senti every time I look at him. Can't believe I got this lucky. MyJAAN (sic)," she captioned the video.

Anita Hassanandani shares videos with her son Aaravv.

Anita and her businessman husband Rohit Reddy welcomed their first son Aaravv earlier this year. The couple often share pictures of the little one on their social media handles. They have also set up an Instagram account dedicated to him.

The actor has been away from the small screen since she embraced motherhood. Speaking about her break, Anita told a leading daily, "I had decided that whenever I would have a child, I would leave the industry and let go of my work. I always wanted to focus on being a mother. So it's not about the pandemic, I would have either way left the industry, pandemic or no pandemic. I want to be at home with my kid. Honestly work is the last thing on my mind right now. I really don’t know when I will get back."

"Although I am doing some work here and there because of the contracts that I had signed with different brands. I am doing all this for social media where I am shooting at home and it is totally stress free. I am being extremely careful too. Maybe one person will come to shoot and the person too has to have a proper test done before coming inside the house. But getting back on a full-fledged set of a TV show, I don’t know when that will happen," she added.