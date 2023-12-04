Ankita Lokhande admits she was jealous of Sushant Singh Rajput's dance partner during Jhalak: ‘I was very possessive’

Ankita Lokhande recalled the time, when she and her ex-boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 4. On Bigg Boss 17, she revealed that it was a phase in her life, when she was very possessive about the actor. She also added that things have changed for her now. Also read: Bigg Boss 17, everyone is crying in the new promo because of this person's surprise elimination

Ankita Lokhande on Bigg Boss about Sushant

Ankita Lokhande on being possessive about ex boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the Bigg Boss 17 live feed, Ankita was seen sitting and chatting with Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. Ankita told them, “Even there in the top 5 (of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa) I was not that focused. I used to go out for a walk. I used to even tell Nishant (presumingly Nishant Bhat, who was also seen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4) to forget about the competition and go out with me.”

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

When Ankita had problems with Sushant

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Abhishek asked Ankita about Sushant Singh Rajput, "Woh kaha tak pohuche they? (Where was he reached in the competition)?" Ankita replied, "He was in the top 2. I had told him to haar jaana beta. Tu jeet gaya na toh bohot problem ho jayegi. Usko pehla 30 mila tha, I had so many issues, I was like how did you get full score (I had told him to not win the show because it would have created problems for me. I had issues when he scored 30)."

Ankita on being possessive

After Isha asked Ankita who was Sushant's dance partner on the show, the actor said, “She was a very good dancer. One day while dancing she jumped on him. Oh shit, godh me chadh gayi (she jumped on his lap). I was very possessive, av mai thik ho gayi hu thora. Av mai normal ho gayi hu (now I am better). I used to get angry about such small things.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sushant paired up with choreographer Shampa in the show. He and Ankita were among the top contestants. Sushant and Ankita rose to fame after they starred together in ZeeTV's hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta. They dated for years and broke up in 2016.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in 2020. Ankita is now married to Vicky Jain who is also in the Bigg Boss house.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow ourWhatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON