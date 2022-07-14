Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain cut cake as they celebrate six months of marriage; See pics

Actor Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain took to their Instagram handles and shared a glimpse of their celebration at home as their wedding clocked 6 months on Thursday. They tied the know last month in December and recently shifted to a new house in Mumbai. The couple penned a sweet note for their family on the occasion. (Also read: Step inside Ankita Lokhande's new home)

In pictures, Ankita and Vicky Jain are seen cutting a red cake with their names written on it. Both fed cakes to each other and also added pictures with their family members. Sharing the post, Ankita and Vicky wrote, “Happy 6 months to us baby. Thank you family to making it so special. Love you guys… special thanks to my lovely bhabhi for making it so memorable. I m already missing everyone. Jaldi aana wapas (come back soon).. lots of love Riya Vivaan chachi is missing you.”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's pictures on Instagram.

Ankita and Vicky had a lavish wedding after dating for years. Their wedding took place in Mumbai with several A-listers in attendance. They recently won the reality show, Smart Jodi, and took home the prize money of ₹25 lakh.

Earlier, Ankita announced she is moving to her new home with Vicky. She shared a candid picture in which she donned a pink saree and henna-decorated hands, with Vicky holding her pallu. "Cheers to the new beginnings baby #newhome #blessedwiththebest,” she wrote in the caption. After their ‘griha pravesh’, Ankita also gave an impromptu house tour to the fans.

Recreating Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, she said, “Archana Deshmukh X Tulsi Virani. I had super fun in recreating this video with my family at our housewarming puja! This one for you @ektarkapoor & @smritiiraniofficial ma'am, tulsi will be in our hearts forever! Hope you both love this.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.