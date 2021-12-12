Ankita Lokhande enjoys the view as Vicky Jain grooves in front of her at her mehendi. See pics, video

Ankita Lokhande is finally getting married to boyfriend Vicky Jain this month. Pictures from her mehendi ceremony have been shared on the web ahead of her big fat marathi wedding.

There are pictures of Ankita, all decked up in a silk red and yellow saree and jewellery, posing with celebrity henna artist Veena Nagda ahead of the ceremony.

In other pics, she is seen in a more comfortable pink attire as she sits on a couch for her mehendi, with Veena starting from an intricate henna design on her right hand. More pics show her left hand with henna design till the elbow as she chills with Vicky and others on the couch.

Ankita Lokhande poses with Vicky Jain at her mehendi.

A video also shows several girls working on the henna design on Ankita's feet while she enjoys herself watching Vicky, who is in a grey kurta pyjama and jacket, dance infront of her. Other family members and friends also join him on the dance floor, with Ankita's mom in a green saree.

Ankita recently injured her foot and had shared pics and videos of herself on a wheelchair with her foot in a bandage.

Ankita and Vicky kickstarted their wedding celebrations with a puja last month. She was in a saree and Vicky was in a kurta and both of them wore the mundavalya, which is a Maharashtrian wedding ornament tied horizontally across the forehead of the bride and the groom. “Sacred #AnVikikahani #preweddingfestivities,” she had captioned the pics on Instagram while sharing pics from the ceremony.

On Saturday, Ankita also shared a stunning pre-wedding photoshoot video on her Instagram page. It shows the couple recreating several iconic scenes from popular Bollywood songs like Teri Ore from Singh is Kinng and Suraj Hua Maddham from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in picturesque locations.