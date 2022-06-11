Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ankita Lokhande moves to another house, makes halwa in new kitchen for griha pravesh ceremony
tv

Ankita Lokhande moves to another house, makes halwa in new kitchen for griha pravesh ceremony

Ankita Lokhande, along with husband Vicky Jain, moved to her new house and shared several glimpses of their griha pravesh ceremony, which also required the actor to make halwa in the new kitchen.
Ankita Lokhande has moved to her new house. 
Updated on Jun 11, 2022 05:06 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ankita Lokhande and husband Vicky Jain have finally moved to their new home. As part of the griha pravesh puja, Ankita made a sweet dish in her new kitchen and shared the video on Instagram Stories. The couple recently won reality show Smart Jodi and was handed over a prize money of 25 lakh. Also read: Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain win Smart Jodi, take home 25 lakh prize: 'We won because we were real'

Ankita shared a video in which she is seen in a red and golden saree, preparing halwa in the kitchen. The person recording the video seems to be teasing her about making halwa.

Ankita had earlier announced moving to her new home with a candid picture. She shared a photo in which she was seen in a pink saree and henna-decorated hands, with Vicky holding her pallu. She captioned it, "Cheers to the new beginnings baby #newhome #blessedwiththebest."

RELATED STORIES
Ankita Lokhande shared a picture from her new house. 

Her Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut commented on her post, "Congratulations." TV actor Daljiet Kaur also wrote, “God bless you both with tonssss and tonssss of happiness and togetherness in this house … with abundance of luck.” A fan reacted, “Excited to see your new home.”

Ankita and Vicky recently won Smart Jodi, defeating several other couples to lift the trophy. They were handed over the trophy by actors Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh. Sharing the video on Instagram, Ankita wrote, "Look how far we’ve come my baby. We are meant to be. We were meant to MAKE IT LARGE. #anvikikahani."

Opening up about their win, Ankita had told ETimes in an interview, "He was very good on the show. I also learnt that Vicky shares the same competitive spirit like me, and in fact, he is better than me. I thought Vicky would be camera-shy, but he was a perfect entertainer, lovable and could even outshine me in many ways. Both of us are fit and communicate well, too."`

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
ankita lokhande vicky jain
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP