Ankita Lokhande says she’s ‘not comfortable’ doing bold scenes after marriage: ‘Don’t want to hurt Vicky Jain’

Ankita Lokhande said that she has never done roles and scenes that require skin show, and after marriage, she feels there are certain things she cannot do. However, she also in a new interview that her husband Vicky Jain ‘will look at it with an open mind’ if an offer of something ‘bold’ comes her way. Ankita married her longtime boyfriend Vicky Jain in December last year.

Best known for her role in the popular TV show Pavitra Rishta, opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita is all set to be seen again as Archana (her Pavitra Rishta character) as the second season of the web show Pavitra Rishta lands online on Friday.

Asked about any reservations about taking up bold scenes and roles post her marriage, Ankita told Times of India in an interview: “That is me who I am and it has always been my choice. I feel I can’t do such scenes. But of course, after marriage I don’t feel just me, I feel even Vicky has a few reservations, there are things which even he can’t do now. I always see it like this, that if he’s doing something for me, I also need to take care of his emotions and I respect that. I don’t think there can be any problem between us because of bold projects."

She added, "At the end of the day, I personally have been a person who has never liked doing such roles. And it’s not like he has problems. I want to be clear that if an offer or something bold comes up he will look at it with an open mind. I am saying this from my side that I don’t want to do it or hurt him. Theek hai yaar nahi kiya toh nahi kiya ye ek scene (It is okay if I have not done this one scene). I understand that feeling. I totally understand. He has never stopped me and he feels if something like that comes up you should definitely go for it. But deep down I am not comfortable with such roles."

In an interview with Hindustan Times, earlier this week, Ankita had said she has been friends with he rhusband Vicky Jain for a long time, and that's why not much has changed for her after marriage. She said, “We are very chilled out that way. He is the one who has supported me throughout. I am blessed to have him as a partner. I am an easy person when it comes to work and he is the one who pushes me towards work.”

She also said that her character in Pavitra Rishta changes for the better. Talking about the differences between Archana from earlier versions of the show and the one who will be seen in the new season of Pavitra Rishta, Ankita said that her character will be seen going to college and office. "We have tried to show her as a girl from today's generation. She is not shown as a goddess who is sacrificing and crying but (still) letting go of Manav (the character opposite Ankita's Archana, originally essayed by Sushant and now being played by Shaheer Sheikh). No, that is not what she does. She will say what she feels and definitely take a stand for herself."

