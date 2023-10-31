Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput broke up with her out of the blue: ‘Ek raat mein cheezein palti hain’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has addressed her break up with late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput for the first time on Bigg Boss 17. Ankita, who is a contestant on the show with husband Vicky Jain, said Sushant never gave her any reason on why he was breaking up with her. (Also read: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande feels Vicky doesn't stand up for her; he says, 'don’t expect me to become a joru ka gulam')

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande were together for many years.

Ankita was having a chat with Munawar Faruqui in the garden area of the Bigg Boss home when the comedian asked her about Sushant. He asked if there was ‘no major reason’ behind the split, Ankita said, “No, there was no reason. I was blank. Ek raat mein cheezein palti meri life mein (Things changed in my life overnight).”

Ankita said that people might have tried to get Sushant to break up with her. “Jab aap upar chad rahe hote ho na career mein, aapko 10 log aur kaan bharte hain. Jo bhi ho raha hoga, mujhe nahi pata us time. Theek hai, maine kabhi roka bhi nahi (When you are climbing the ladder of success, 10 people try to influence you. I don't know what was happening that time. It's okay. I never even tried to stop him),” she said.

Fans of the actor felt sympathy for her and how she was all alone at the time. “Just coz Sushant matter is sensitive Ankita isn't allowed to talk about it. Haters saying she put him in the wrong light by saying it was an abrupt breakup. Ab bhai ye toh nhi bolegi na ki soch samjh ke baatchit krke breakup hua (she won't say we discussed and broke up) just to please people here,” wrote one. “When #AnkitaLokhande was talking about #SushantSinghRajput I got so nostalgic, I remembered how they proposed on Jhalakdhiklaja then moved in together, then how Ankita got into depression after the breakup. I wish Sushant would never break up with her, he will at least be alive.”

Ankita and Sushant starred together in ZeeTV's hit daily soap Pavitra Rishta. They began dating and spent many years together before breaking up in 2016. Sushant was found dead in his apartment in 2020.

Meanwhile, Ankita's husband Vicky Jain is not getting the popularity vote. Many have noticed how he doesn't treat Ankita well, including host Salman Khan.

