Ankita Lokhande shares closer look at ‘planet-sized ring’ from Vicky Jain that stumped even Kangana Ranaut. See pics

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got engaged on Sunday. The two exchanged rings at a grand bling-themed engagement ceremony. Ankita has now shared several stunning pictures from the engagement, showing off her ring.

Sharing the engagement pictures on Instagram, Ankita wrote, “Once in a while, right in the middle of ordinary, life love gives us a fairly tale.”

Ankita decked up in a black Shantanu Nikhil gown and diamond jewellery. Vicky joined her in black and trousers paired with a silver-grey blazer. The pictures show the two of them showing off their respective engagement rings and striking various poses during a photo shoot. A picture also shows Vicky going down on one knee with Ankita standing in front of him. Another shows Ankita twirling in her studded gown while other guests, also in shiny outfits, look at her.

A day before, Ankita and Vicky had hosted a sangeet bash, which was also attended by actor Kangana Ranaut. The Queen actor shared quite a few pictures of her posing with Ankita on her Instagram Stories and mentioned in one of her captions, “Yes of course we discussed her planet size diamond ring.”

Ankita performed to Ellie Goulding's song Love Me Like You Do at the engagement bash. Her fan-club called her a ‘Barbie doll’ and captioned a video of her dance performance, “Look at this Barbie doll. @lokhandeankita."

Ankita and Vicky's multiple-day wedding festivities began with a mehendi on Saturday. It was followed by another mehendi ceremony where the couple danced on stage in white outfits, followed by a haldi for which Ankita wore a red suit. The sangeet was held on Monday, and was attended by her Manikarnika co-star Kangana Ranaut. The latter shared pictures of her outfit and captioned it, “Make love not war … Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai.. (Today is my friend's wedding) @lokhandeankita …”

