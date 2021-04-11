Home / Entertainment / Tv / Ankita Lokhande shares video of her journey with boyfriend Vicky Jain, fans want them to get married. Watch
Ankita Lokhande posted a love-filled video of her journey with boyfriend Vicky Jain on their third anniversary, and it ends with the words, 'forever love'. Fans are already saying they should get married.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 11, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Ankita Lokhande has been in a relationship with Vicky Jain for a few years now.

Actor Ankita Lokhande shared a video of her journey with boyfriend Vicky Jain on their third anniversary on Saturday and fans could not get enough of the couple. One fan even asked them to get married as soon as possible.

The video opened with a view of the sunset and a few quotes that say, "He makes her happy in a way no one else can" and "She need him like a heart needs beats." A happy Ankita soon entered the frame and the video showcased the couple's journey through various celebrations and vacations. The video ended with the words, "Forever love."

Ankita captioned it, "Vicky Anky Our journey till now #viank." Fans were quick to suggest that the couple should get married. "Get married soon Anky di!!!" wrote one. Another one commented, "This Is Precious. God Bless You Always Stay Happy And Blessed."

One fan also expressed hopes of watching Ankita in more movies, "Waah mam superb journey you are so gorgeous Ankita mam,we are dying so see you in more movies." "At loss for words. Can't believe would have such an amazing and end to this wonderful day," another one wrote. One also commented, "If i say anything its less because I can't explain about yours bond god bless you viank."

Ankita often posts pictures and videos with Vicky. The couple went to Shimla for Valentine's Day and she shared some pictures from her holiday as well. One of them had the actor in a black swimsuit, posing in an infinity pool, while another picture was of the couple enjoying a scrumptious meal. Sharing it, she had written: "#valentinedairies 2021 with one and only Mr.jain @jainvick."

After becoming a household name with Ekta Kapoor's Pavitra Rishta, alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput, Ankita worked in many shows. She recently moved to films with a supporting role in Kangana Ranaut's historical drama Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. Ankita's most recent release was Baaghi 3, alongside Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

