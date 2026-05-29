Ankita Lokhande trolled for wearing hijab during Abu Dhabi trip, fans defend her: ‘Mind your own business’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has landed in the middle of a social media storm after sharing glimpses from her Abu Dhabi getaway with husband Vicky Jain. The actor faced trolling for wearing a hijab in some of the pictures, sparking heated reactions across platforms. However, Ankita’s fans were quick to rally behind her, slamming the negativity and extending support to the actor amid the backlash.

Ankita Lokhande’s fans defend her

Ankita Lokhande recently went to Abu Dhabi with her husband Vicky Jain.

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Ankita took to Instagram on Thursday to post pictures from her vacation in Abu Dhabi. In the carousel post, Ankita is seen wearing a hijab in more than one picture while exploring Abu Dhabi with Vicky Jain.

Ankita captioned the pictures, "Just a little Abu Dhabi love from my camera roll. Exploring, laughing and making memories."

As soon as her post surfaced on Instagram, a large section of social media users started questioning her. One comment read, “Why is she wearing a hijaab?”, with another writing, “Is she Muslim???”

Following the trolling, several fans flooded the comment section with messages of support for Ankita, defending the actor against the online backlash. They also noted that she shared several photographs from the same outing without the hijab after leaving the mosque premises.

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{{^usCountry}} One comment read, “If Hindus want to be secular, ok. If they don’t then that’s okay too”, with another sharing, “How abt minding your own damn business?! If you don't know the rules of this mosque better shut up and stop shoving your negativity regarding religions everywhere.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One comment read, “If Hindus want to be secular, ok. If they don’t then that’s okay too”, with another sharing, “How abt minding your own damn business?! If you don't know the rules of this mosque better shut up and stop shoving your negativity regarding religions everywhere.” {{/usCountry}}

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“Bro she is not showing whether she is secular or not…its compulsory there,” one fan wrote. Another shared, “She is not promoting Muslim culture .she is enjoying the beautiful monument and for your statement about hijab most girls cover their head and face cz of summer heat so are they all promoting Islam??”

“Her choice,” one wrote, with another mentioning, “It's her choice”. “You got so triggered on one post, wowww what a mentality,” one wrote.

More about Ankita

She is best known for her breakthrough role in Ekta Kapoor’s popular television show Pavitra Rishta. She has also ventured into films and worked on projects such as Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Baaghi 3.

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When it comes to personal life, Ankita started dating Vicky Jain in 2019, following Pavitra Rishta actor's much-publicised breakup with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Vicky, a businessman from Bilaspur, stood by Ankita through her highs and lows. After dating for a couple of years, they tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony in December 2021. Since then, they’ve appeared together on reality shows like Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17. The couple was also seen in Laughter Chef season 2 together.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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