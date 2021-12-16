Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
tv

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain burn the dance floor in new photos from sangeet; she reveals what attracted her to him

Ankita Lokhande shared pictures with Vicky Jain from their sangeet ceremony, in which they could be seen performing together. See her post here.
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain perform at their sangeet ceremony.
Published on Dec 16, 2021 09:18 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures with Vicky Jain from their sangeet ceremony. They could be seen dancing with abandon in the photos. One of the images also featured Kangana Ranaut, who was a guest at the function.

In her post, Ankita revealed that a mutual love for dance was one of the things that attracted her to Vicky. “To be fond of dancing was a certain step towards falling in love with you,” she wrote in her caption.

Fans showered love on the newlyweds in the comments section. “Wow, your marriage was dreamy,” one wrote while another called them ‘cutest couple’. Many also dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on the post.

RELATED STORIES

Ankita and Vicky, who were in a relationship for three years before they got married, tied the knot at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai on Tuesday. Sharing the first photos of the wedding on Instagram, she wrote, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!”

On the same night as their wedding, Ankita and Vicky hosted a lavish reception, attended by many celebrities, including Amruta Khanvilkar, Mahhi Vij, Mrunal Thakur, Mahesh Shetty, Asha Negi, Karanvir Bohra, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Raj Singh Arora.

Also see: Ankita Lokhande winks at camera, calls herself Mrs Jain as she posts stunning pics from grand wedding with Vicky Jain

Before their wedding, Ankita often shared mushy Instagram posts for Vicky. Last year, she wrote a heartfelt note for him, calling him her ‘soulmate’. “Thank you for being someone who was always there for me. Thanks for making all my problems as yours and helping me whenever I needed you. Thank you for being my support system. Most importantly, thank you for understanding me and my situations,” she wrote, adding an apology to him for the trolling he faced due to her.

