Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s first wedding video out: Watch bride do a happy dance after jaimala ceremony

Actor Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain are now married. A video from their jaimala ceremony was shared online by a paparazzo account. In the clip, they could be seen exchanging garlands. Afterwards, she did a happy dance, while he waved at everyone.

While Ankita wore a golden lehenga, Vicky opted for a beige sherwani and a safa (turban). A priest stood next to the couple, performing an aarti. Several attendees captured the moment on their mobile cameras.

“Pavitra rishta (holy bond),” one fan commented. “So happy for them,” another wrote. Many also dropped heart emojis on the post.

Vicky arrived at the wedding venue in a vintage car with great fanfare. His and Ankita’s pre-wedding festivities kicked off with a puja earlier this month, after which, they had mehendi, haldi, cocktail and sangeet ceremonies. They also visited Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and invited him to their wedding.

Last month, Ankita celebrated her bachelorette party with her industry friends including Rashami Desai, Mrunal Thakur, Mahhi Vij, Aparna Dixit, Srishty Rode and others.

Ankita has been sharing mushy Instagram posts for Vicky for the last several months. He has also bonded with her family. “You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head. You were always so worried about me, and I always told you that I was fine because I knew that I had you with me. I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow,” she wrote in an Instagram post in June, thanking him for being an amazing partner.