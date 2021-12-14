Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain sangeet: Kangana Ranaut attends 'yaar ki shaadi', talks about bride's 'planet sized' ring

Actor Kangana Ranaut attended the sangeet of actor Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday night, Kangana gave glimpses from the event.

Kangana Ranaut shared video clips and pictures from Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's sangeet. In one of the pictures, she hugged Ankita. In a clip, she posed with Ankita and Vicky as they smiled. Kangana wrote, "Most gorgeous couple" and tagged the duo.

She shared a clip of Ankita and Vicky and wrote, "Bahut badhaiyan...duniya ki sari khushiyan tum dono ke liye (Many congratulations...may you be blessed with all the happiness in the world)."

As she sat with Ankita and Vicky in a picture, Kangana wrote it, "Yes of course we discussed her planet size diamond ring." Along with another photo, she wrote, "@lokhandeankita will always have my heart. Love you girl." Kangana sat with Ankita and Vicky.

For the occasion, Ankita wore a silver shimmery lehenga while Vicky wore a black jacket with silver embroidery and pants.

Kangana, who worked with Ankita in Manikarnika: The Queen on Jhansi, also shared pictures of the outfits she chose for the ceremony.

The actor opted for a royal purple lehenga with a matching sheer dupatta. She styled the outfit with a kamarband and a heavy, stone-studded necklace. She completed her outfit with a bejeweled headband and a huge maang-tikka.

Kangana shared the pictures in a two-part post. She captioned the first ‘Warrior Queen’ and shared details of her outfit while the second she captioned, “Make love not war … Aaj mere yaar ki shaadi hai.. (Today is my friend's wedding) @lokhandeankita …”

Ankita and Vicky danced to Slow Motion Mein from actor Salman Khan's film Bharat (2019).

In a clip that emerged online, Ankita's sister-in-law and mother-in-law danced to the song Shubhaarambh from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Kai Po Che (2013).

On Monday, Vicky and Ankita hosted their haldi ceremony in Mumbai. The ceremony began with Ankita and Vicky entering the venue hand-in-hand. Ankita opted for a red outfit, as against to the traditional yellow ensemble for haldi. Meanwhile, Vicky sported a white kurta-pyjama.

In the videos from inside the venue, the soon-to-be-married couple was seen being smeared with turmeric paste and posing with guests. After the ceremony, the couple danced to a few songs, including Oonchi Hai Building from Judwaa. A video of Ankita dancing on Kajra Mohabbat Wala as well.

Ankita's close friend, actor Amruta Khanvilkar, on her Instagram Stories, gave a glimpse of the venue decked up on the occasion. The open-air venue was covered with a colourful tent and balloons. She also revealed that the couple had set up a gola and candyfloss counter for the guests.

On Sunday, the couple had their engagement ceremony. As the duo exchanged rings, the title track from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's film Raabta played in the background. Videos also showed Ankita performing to Ellie Goulding's Love Me Like You Do.