Anupamaa written update September 13: Anupamaa in shock as Toshu says he cheated on pregnant wife for his ‘needs’

The latest episode of Anupamaa is going to break the hearts of not only Anupamaa but all the viewers. Anupamaa confronts Paritosh after overhearing the voice recording some girl has sent him. Anuj wonders why Anupamaa looks so anxious and where she takes Toshu in hurry. Keep reading this article to know the full story. Also Read| Anupamaa recap: Anupamaa finds out about Toshu’s affair

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anupamaa drags Toshu inside to talk privately

Celebration in the Shah house is still going on but Anupamaa’s joy has swept off since she heard a questionable voice message on Toshu’s phone. She angrily drags Toshu to another room to talk to him privately. Inside, she confronts him about his relationship with this girl. Toshu wonders if Rakhi has told Anupamaa everything but Anupamaa clarifies that it wasn’t Rakhi but the girl Toshu is having an affair with. She replays the recording and asks Toshu to clarify but he remains speechless.

Outside, Anuj gets worried thinking of Anupamaa. He wonders why is it taking Anupamaa so long to finish the ritual with Toshu. He decides to go in and check but Vanraj stops him. He gets him involved in other fun activities at the party while Anupamaa comes back from the ritual. Little do they know that Anupamaa is not doing any ritual with Toshu but talking to him after his infidelity. Keep reading HT highlights to find out what will happen to Toshu when his truth comes out in front of the family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Toshu accepts his affair

Anupamaa continues to question Toshu about the girl and her message. He tries to avoid answering but he has to finally accept the truth. He tells Anupamaa about his interaction with this girl while Kinjal was pregnant and said he needed someone for his 'needs.' Anupamaa fails to believe that it is his own son saying all these unimaginable things, especially after her own experience with her ex-husband's extramarital affair.

Back at the function, everyone starts to wonder what is taking Anupamaa and Toshu so long so they ask Kavya to go and check. Rakhi stops Kavya and goes in herself. She senses that Anupamaa must have found out about Toshu’s truth and that is why she is taking so long. She fears going in and facing Anupamaa herself. Meanwhile, Toshu continues to deny responsibility for his misdeeds and instead, calls it his natural instinct as a man to fulfill his needs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the next episode, Anupamaa decides to tell everyone about Toshu’s reality but Rakhi Dave stops her. She asks her to keep it a secret for Kinjal and her baby. It is on Anupamaa to decide what she will do now– accept Rakhi’s request and keep Toshu’s affair a secret or tell Kinjal the truth. Keep watching this space to find out all answers in the upcoming written updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.