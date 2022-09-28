Anupamaa written update Sept 28: Vanraj tries to convince Kinjal to come back to Shahs' house

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Anuj will ask Anupamaa to separate herself from Shah family once again and put an end to their dramas for some time. However, Anupamaa ends up meddling in the Shah household once again when Vanraj comes to take Kinjal back to the Shah house again. Keep reading this article for all the latest updates. Also read: Anupamaa recap: Toshu threatens to kill himself

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anuj draws a line between Anupamaa and the Shahs

The previous episode was a shocker for Anupamaa when Anuj ignored her apology after Toshu created a scene in their house. Later, they sort their issues out but things are still not looking so good at the Shah household. Vanraj feels bad for Toshu’s condition while feeling apologetic of how he made Hasmukh feel in the past. Toshu continues to yearn for Kinjal and Pari; Leela and the rest of the family comforts him.

Toshu asks Leela to bring Kinjal back from Anupamaa’s home as he believes she will be poisoning her against him. Leela backs Toshu and plans to get Kinjal back by hook or crook. To find out what Leela’s next step will be, keep reading this article.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Anupamaa thanks Anuj for understanding her limitations and separating the situation from their relationship. Anuj has forgiven her but he is not ready to excuse her for this drama again and again. He asks Anupamaa to draw a line between herself and the Shah family. She agrees to his request but it will be interesting to see for how long she will be able to keep her promise.

Vanraj comes to the Kapadia house to take Kinjal back home

Back in the Shah mansion, Leela talks with Vanraj and tries to convince him to bring Kinjal home in order to stop Toshu from creating scenes in someone else’s house. The following day, Anuj leaves with little Anu for her school admissions. Right after he leaves, Vanraj arrives with Leela to meet Kinjal and the baby. Anupamaa welcomes them wholeheartedly but she is unaware of the fact that Vanraj is not here to make amends for Toshu’s mistake but to make another mistake on his behalf. Continue reading to find out if Kinjal will listen to his persuasions or will Anupamaa come in between.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Leela pampers Pari while Vanraj talks with Kinjal one-on-one. Meanwhile, Anupamaa leaves the room to bring refreshments for them. Vanraj speaks in Leela’s language and tries to convince Kinjal to return home. Thankfully, he keeps himself from forcing Kinjal to give Toshu another chance but he emotionally blackmails her to live in the same place where Toshu lives. Anupamaa forgets her promise to Anuj and once again meddles in the matters concerning Shahs. She asks Vanraj and Leela to not pressurise Kinjal into making any decision. Vanraj gets into an argument with Anupamaa and Leela starts taunting Anupamaa once again. However, Anupamaa keeps her calm and supports Kinjal in any decision she makes.

The upcoming episodes will prove to be extremely tough for Anupamaa. This time it won’t be just snide remarks by the Shahs greeting Anupamaa, but a very serious threat from Toshu. Keep reading written updates on HT highlights to find out what Toshu is planning to take his revenge from Anupamaa and his family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.