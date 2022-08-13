Anupamaa written update August 13: Vanraj tells Anupamaa that he pushed Anuj off the cliff

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Leela and Hasmukh check on the health status of Vanraj and encourage him to get better soon. Dolly brings Anu to the hospital along with Pakhi, to check on Anupamaa, Anuj and Vanraj. Meanwhile, Kavya interacts with Vanraj and recollects the accident with him and Anuj. Read this article to learn the full story:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(Also read: Anupamaa written update Aug 12: Anupamaa takes an important decision for Anuj)

Anupamaa meets Vanraj on Kavya’s insistence

Kavya meets with Vanraj and both discuss what happened that day on the cliff with Anuj. She dashes out of the room and runs to Anupamaa. She requests her to go to Vanraj’s room. Vanraj then confesses to Anupamaa that he did push Anuj off the cliff. Anupamaa is shocked after the revelation. Vanraj’s condition just then deteriorates on account of the guilt. Samar as well confirms that Vanraj pushed Anuj off the cliff. Anupamaa is in disbelief, as she knew Vanraj was a tad bit short-tempered but couldn't possibly have pushed Anuj off the cliff. Will she file a complaint against Vanraj? If she does, what will happen to the relationships between the two families? Meanwhile, the biggest concern still lies in Anuj's continuously critical medical condition.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Barkha finally arrives at the hospital and Anupamaa receives a negative prognosis on Anuj’s recovery from the doctor

Barkha reaches the hospital and asks Ankush and Adhik about the accident and how it happened. Ankush interrogates Barkha and asks if she could have pushed Anuj off the cliff. Barkha outright refuses and said though she may have issues with Anuj, she couldn’t possibly have pushed him off; She cannot think of harming him. The doctor comes out of the operating theatre and informs Anupamaa that Anuj’s condition is still critical. Vanraj will soon be shifted to a normal room as his vital parameters are stabilising. Anupamaa requests Toshu to book a deluxe room and Hasmukh asks Anupamaa to call him if needed and then proceeds to head home. Leela taunts that they are middle class and will have a normal room. The tension between the families is already rising. It will be interesting to see how things will change when the truth comes out.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the upcoming episodes, Anupamaa finds out from Vanraj why he pushed Anuj off the cliff. Leela then blackmails Anupamaa to not file criminal charges with the police against Vanraj. Keep reading HT highlights for more updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.