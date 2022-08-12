Anupamaa written update Aug 12: Anupamaa takes an important decision for Anuj as he struggles for his life

In this episode of Anupamaa, Vanraj in his unconscious state of mind, recollects the events that occurred between him and Anuj on the cliff. The intense clash, resulted in Anuj dropping truth-bombs on Vanraj. Anupamaa is told by the doctors that Anuj has blood clots and is recommended surgery as treatment. Barkha is still missing, as family members on both sides of the divide wonder why? Keep reading the full article to know more.

Vanraj recollects the events with Anuj on the cliff

Vanraj, while unconscious, recalls what happened with Anuj at the cliff. Anuj asks why Vanraj brought him to the cliff and Vanraj retorts by asking him if he’s scared. Anuj replies that he is afraid of only himself. Vanraj threatens Anuj not to mess with him as he may lose his life, Anuj reminds Vanraj that they had a similar meeting at a similar place earlier. Vanraj states that he told Anuj then as well, not to act as his children’s father. Anuj remarks that he kept his promise and wants to end the conversation with Vanraj.

Vanraj observes that he has seen people stealing wealth from others, but Anuj is the first person who stole a family from another. Anuj states that Vanraj doesn't know how to run or maintain relationships, and that any sensible person would stay away from the Shah’s. Vanraj is adamant that since he took the decision, his family won't interact any more with the Kapadia’s. Anuj says he can’t force his decision on others. Vanraj accuses Anuj of snatching the family away from him, and destroying his life.

Anupamaa receives some bad news once more.

Kavya panics seeing Vanraj’s condition deteriorate. Anupamaa encourages Kavya to try and remain positive. Kavya asks how Anupamaa is able to maintain her strength in these trying times.

Anupamaa states that if Anuj and little Anu require her, how will she be able to help if she doesn't have strength. She advises Kavya that they should build trust together that Vanraj and Anuj will be okay and healthy once again. The doctor then calls Anupamaa and informs her that Anuj needs brain surgery as he has blood clots which need to be removed as soon as possible. He also mentions that unless Anupamaa makes the decision within 2 hours, the option of surgery would be off the table. Anupamaa consents for the surgery and looks at Anuj through the glass window hoping for the best. Meanwhile, Adhik already starts planning for Anuj’s funeral and how he will pounce on his business in his absence.

In the upcoming episodes, Anupamaa finds out from Vanraj that he pushed Anuj off the cliff. Leela then emotionally blackmails Anupamaa in order for her not to file criminal charges with the police against Vanraj. Keep reading written updates on Hindustan Times for more updates.

